WTW welcomes Lucy Clarke as president, Risk & Broking

LONDON, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today welcomed Lucy Clarke as president, Risk & Broking. Adam Garrard takes on the new role of chairman, Risk & Broking.



Clarke and Garrard will work closely to drive the continued growth of WTW’s Risk & Broking segment, which comprises more than 14,000 colleagues serving 140 countries and markets around the world. In her role as president, Risk & Broking, Clarke reports to Carl Hess, WTW’s chief executive officer, and is responsible for the day-to-day financial and operational management and growth of the business.

Hess said, “Lucy’s addition to WTW further strengthens our Risk & Broking leadership team. I know she will help us relentlessly drive our strategic priorities forward and further enhance our specialization, digitization and optimization capabilities.”

Garrard commented, “We are excited to welcome Lucy to WTW today. Lucy is an industry leader committed to specialization, exceptional client service, data and analytics, aligning with core WTW market strengths and growth priorities. She has extraordinary market presence, a proven track record of delivering results and an intense focus on talent. We are confident in the role that WTW plays in supporting clients in an ever-changing risk landscape and will continue to add talent where there is a strong fit with WTW’s culture and ambitions.”

Commenting on her arrival at WTW, Clarke said, “I’m honored to join WTW today. I’ve admired the company for many years, including the work that has been done in Risk & Broking to focus on specialization and the progress that has been made on digitization. I’m very excited to join my new colleagues as we work together to drive a relentlessly client-focused strategy.”

Clarke brings with her deep industry experience gained through a 25-year career that has included diverse leadership positions with JLT Group and Marsh. In her most recent role, she served as the president of Marsh Specialty and Global Placement. Prior to that, she was the chief executive officer of JLT Global Specialty, the insurance and risk arm of the JLT Group.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Contact:

Miles Russell

Head of External Communication

email: miles.russell@wtwco.com

phone: +44 (0) 7903 262 118