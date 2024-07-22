Circular Economy: Transforming the Future of Oil and Gas Through Sustained Plastic Waste Management

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Circular Economy in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The circular economy involves recycling, reusing, and repurposing products to extend their usable lifetime. Among the oil and gas industry's conventional products, plastics are the most relevant to the circular economy. The use of plastics has skyrocketed in the last few decades and has accelerated plastic pollution in the soil and aquatic environments. The ill effects of plastic waste and the limited nature of fossil fuels used for plastic production have prompted efforts to achieve sustainability with plastics. There is a need for global cooperation among countries and companies to tackle plastic pollution and bring about a circular economy in oil and gas industry.
Report Scope
- This report discusses the need for circular economy in general and for oil and gas industry in specific.
- It presents the analyst's Circular Economy Framework highlighting methods to achieve circular economy.
- It analyzes the growth of plastic waste and the crucial role of oil and gas industry in enabling the circular plastic economy.
- It analyzes market signals in terms of deals and patents related to circular economy in oil and gas.
- The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas companies, and plastic recycling technology vendors in the circular economy theme.
Reasons to Buy
- Identify recent industry, technology, and regulatory trends in the circular plastics economy theme.
- Learn about the analyst's Circular Economy Framework for achieving circular economy across diverse applications.
- Understand the regulations that are in place to drive the recycling of plastic waste in support of the circular economy.
- Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and plastic recycling technology companies as well as their role in the circular plastics economy theme.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Thematic Briefing
- The rise of the circular economy
- The future of the circular economy
- Circular Economy Framework
- The circular production cycle
- The circular service cycle
- Trends
- Industry trends
- Technology trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry Analysis
- Plastic waste management
- Country-specific plastic recycling targets
- Sustainability with plastics: methodologies and policies
- Impact of the circular economy on the oil and gas industry
- Timeline
- Signals
- M&A trends
- Venture financing trends
- Patent trends
- Companies
- Oil and gas companies
- Plastic recycling technology companies
- Sector scorecard
- Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogvbz0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.