Circular Economy: Transforming the Future of Oil and Gas Through Sustained Plastic Waste Management

The circular economy involves recycling, reusing, and repurposing products to extend their usable lifetime. Among the oil and gas industry's conventional products, plastics are the most relevant to the circular economy. The use of plastics has skyrocketed in the last few decades and has accelerated plastic pollution in the soil and aquatic environments. The ill effects of plastic waste and the limited nature of fossil fuels used for plastic production have prompted efforts to achieve sustainability with plastics. There is a need for global cooperation among countries and companies to tackle plastic pollution and bring about a circular economy in oil and gas industry.



This report discusses the need for circular economy in general and for oil and gas industry in specific.

It presents the analyst's Circular Economy Framework highlighting methods to achieve circular economy.

It analyzes the growth of plastic waste and the crucial role of oil and gas industry in enabling the circular plastic economy.

It analyzes market signals in terms of deals and patents related to circular economy in oil and gas.

The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas companies, and plastic recycling technology vendors in the circular economy theme.

Identify recent industry, technology, and regulatory trends in the circular plastics economy theme.

Learn about the analyst's Circular Economy Framework for achieving circular economy across diverse applications.

Understand the regulations that are in place to drive the recycling of plastic waste in support of the circular economy.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and plastic recycling technology companies as well as their role in the circular plastics economy theme.

Executive Summary

Thematic Briefing

The rise of the circular economy

The future of the circular economy

Circular Economy Framework

The circular production cycle

The circular service cycle

Trends Industry trends Technology trends Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Plastic waste management

Country-specific plastic recycling targets

Sustainability with plastics: methodologies and policies

Impact of the circular economy on the oil and gas industry

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Companies

Oil and gas companies

Plastic recycling technology companies

Sector scorecard

Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard

