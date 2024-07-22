Global Wireless Mouse Industry Report 2024: Rising Adoption of Ergonomic Designs Drives Demand for Wireless Mice - A $2.2 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Mouse - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Wireless Mouse market was valued at an estimated US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the wireless mouse market is driven by several factors, including advancements in wireless technology, increasing demand for portable computing devices, and the rising popularity of ergonomic and gaming peripherals. Technological innovations, such as improved battery efficiency and advanced sensors, have made wireless mice more reliable and appealing to a broader audience. The proliferation of laptops, tablets, and other portable devices has also spurred demand for wireless peripherals that enhance mobile productivity and convenience. Furthermore, the growing focus on ergonomic design has led to the development of wireless mice that cater to users` comfort and health, reducing the risk of repetitive strain injuries.



The expanding gaming industry, with its emphasis on high-performance equipment, has further boosted the market, as gamers seek wireless solutions that offer both precision and flexibility. As these trends continue to evolve, the wireless mouse market is poised for sustained growth, driven by ongoing innovations and shifting consumer preferences towards wireless technology.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Radiofrequency Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Bluetooth Technology segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $445.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.3% CAGR to reach $451 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

