Conversation Analytics for the Digital Era - Exploring Advanced Conversation Analytics Solutions

This Conversation Analytics for the Digital Era report includes detailed RFP questions and answers to provide the comparisons that contact center and IT leaders need to help them select the application and vendor that's right for them.
The report features eight vendors - Calabrio, CallMiner, Five9, NICE, OnviSource, SESTEK, Verint, and Xdroid - that offer generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-enhanced conversation analytics and related applications - real-time guidance (RTG), automated quality management (AQM), transcription, and automated post-interaction summarization - as part of a broader workforce engagement management (WEM)/customer experience (CX) offering, or as a best-of-breed solution.
The report also analyzes four vendors who offer standalone conversation analytics-related applications: Cresta, evaluagent, Observe.AI, and Quark.ai.
Side-by-side analyses of 140+ RFP questions and vendor responses enable end-users seeking a conversation analytics suite or related application to easily compare the most important features for their contact center's success.
The report's side-by-side analyses compare a wide range of information, including:
- AI and GenAI technologies leveraged and how they're used
- Channels and languages supported
- Query creation and optimization capabilities
- Search, root cause analysis, discovery, trends, and issue identification
- Sentiment analysis and emotion detection
- AQM capabilities
- RTG application details
- Automated post-interaction summarization creation
- Regulatory compliance features
- Business intelligence, dashboards, and reporting environments
- Packaged offerings
- Pricing
- And much more
The Report Includes:
- Conversation analytics explained, top uses for historical and real-time conversation analytics, and a high-level overview of the key functional capabilities in the eight featured solutions
- Market, business, and technology trends and challenges driving product innovations and influencing enterprise investments
- Recently released vendor innovations, features, functionality enhancements, and near-term updates are planned for the next 12 - 18 months.
- Insightful discussion on how AI is transforming conversation analytics into innovative business intelligence offerings that deliver critical insights into customer effort, sentiment, and satisfaction while changing and elevating the role of agents
- Explanation of how AQM solutions deliver a comprehensive omnichannel approach to QM and improve agent coaching, performance, and engagement
- Discussion of how RTG solutions are transforming the employee experience (EX) and elevating the CX while delivering quantifiable benefits in service, sales, and collections environments
- Why transcription is being leveraged for a wide variety of use cases to improve insights, operationalize conversation analytics findings, and enhance the CX and EX
- How automated post-interaction summarization is drastically reducing agent wrap-up time, improving disposition and documentation accuracy, and benefitting agents
- Advantages of embedding conversation analytics into other systems to improve their insights and operationalize the findings more broadly throughout the enterprise
- Market activity, market share analysis, and five-year projections
- Review and assessment of the conversation analytics competitive landscape, including high-level company information and product overview of the core and optional modules offered in the eight featured conversation analytics solutions
- Pricing comparison and analysis for a 250-seat cloud-based conversation analytics implementation, plus incremental costs (if applicable) for real-time conversation analytics, RTG, AQM, transcription, and automated post-interaction summarization
- Detailed company reports for the 12 featured vendors offering conversation analytics, RTG, AQM, transcription, and automated post-interaction summarization, analyzing their products, functionality, and future product development plans
- Conversation analytics vendor directory
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Conversation Analytics Defined
4.1 Historical Conversation Analytics
4.2 Real-time Conversation Analytics
4.3 High-Level Functional Capabilities
5. Conversation Analytics Trends and Challenges
5.1 Conversation Analytics Trends
5.2 Conversation Analytics Challenges
6. Conversation Analytics Market Innovation
6.1 New Features
6.2 Emerging Capabilities
7. AI Supercharges Conversation Analytics
7.1 Generative AI
7.2 Emotion Detection and Sentiment Analysis
8. AQM: Achieving More with Less
9. Real-Time Guidance: Automating Excellence and Driving Successful Outcomes
10. Transcription
11. Automated Post-Interaction Summarization
12. Extending the Benefits of Conversation Analytics in the Enterprise
13. Business Intelligence and Analytics
14. Conversation Analytics Market Activity Analysis
15. Conversation Analytics Market Projections
16. Conversation Analytics Competitive Landscape
16.1 Company Snapshot
16.2 Product Information
17. Conversation Analytics Pricing
17.1 Conversation Analytics Cloud-Based Pricing
18. Company Reports
- Calabrio
- CallMiner, Inc.
- Cresta
- evaluagent
- Five9, Inc.
- NICE
- Observe.AI
- OnviSource
- Quark.ai
- SESTEK
- Verint Systems
- Xdroid
