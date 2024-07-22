Conversation Analytics for the Digital Era - Exploring Advanced Conversation Analytics Solutions

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024-2025 Conversation Analytics for the Digital Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Conversation Analytics for the Digital Era report includes detailed RFP questions and answers to provide the comparisons that contact center and IT leaders need to help them select the application and vendor that's right for them.

The report features eight vendors - Calabrio, CallMiner, Five9, NICE, OnviSource, SESTEK, Verint, and Xdroid - that offer generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-enhanced conversation analytics and related applications - real-time guidance (RTG), automated quality management (AQM), transcription, and automated post-interaction summarization - as part of a broader workforce engagement management (WEM)/customer experience (CX) offering, or as a best-of-breed solution.

The report also analyzes four vendors who offer standalone conversation analytics-related applications: Cresta, evaluagent, Observe.AI, and Quark.ai.

Side-by-side analyses of 140+ RFP questions and vendor responses enable end-users seeking a conversation analytics suite or related application to easily compare the most important features for their contact center's success.

The report's side-by-side analyses compare a wide range of information, including:

AI and GenAI technologies leveraged and how they're used

Channels and languages supported

Query creation and optimization capabilities

Search, root cause analysis, discovery, trends, and issue identification

Sentiment analysis and emotion detection

AQM capabilities

RTG application details

Automated post-interaction summarization creation

Regulatory compliance features

Business intelligence, dashboards, and reporting environments

Packaged offerings

Pricing

And much more

The Report Includes:

Conversation analytics explained, top uses for historical and real-time conversation analytics, and a high-level overview of the key functional capabilities in the eight featured solutions

Market, business, and technology trends and challenges driving product innovations and influencing enterprise investments

Recently released vendor innovations, features, functionality enhancements, and near-term updates are planned for the next 12 - 18 months.

Insightful discussion on how AI is transforming conversation analytics into innovative business intelligence offerings that deliver critical insights into customer effort, sentiment, and satisfaction while changing and elevating the role of agents

Explanation of how AQM solutions deliver a comprehensive omnichannel approach to QM and improve agent coaching, performance, and engagement

Discussion of how RTG solutions are transforming the employee experience (EX) and elevating the CX while delivering quantifiable benefits in service, sales, and collections environments

Why transcription is being leveraged for a wide variety of use cases to improve insights, operationalize conversation analytics findings, and enhance the CX and EX

How automated post-interaction summarization is drastically reducing agent wrap-up time, improving disposition and documentation accuracy, and benefitting agents

Advantages of embedding conversation analytics into other systems to improve their insights and operationalize the findings more broadly throughout the enterprise

Market activity, market share analysis, and five-year projections

Review and assessment of the conversation analytics competitive landscape, including high-level company information and product overview of the core and optional modules offered in the eight featured conversation analytics solutions

Pricing comparison and analysis for a 250-seat cloud-based conversation analytics implementation, plus incremental costs (if applicable) for real-time conversation analytics, RTG, AQM, transcription, and automated post-interaction summarization

Detailed company reports for the 12 featured vendors offering conversation analytics, RTG, AQM, transcription, and automated post-interaction summarization, analyzing their products, functionality, and future product development plans

Conversation analytics vendor directory

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Conversation Analytics Defined

4.1 Historical Conversation Analytics

4.2 Real-time Conversation Analytics

4.3 High-Level Functional Capabilities

5. Conversation Analytics Trends and Challenges

5.1 Conversation Analytics Trends

5.2 Conversation Analytics Challenges

6. Conversation Analytics Market Innovation

6.1 New Features

6.2 Emerging Capabilities

7. AI Supercharges Conversation Analytics

7.1 Generative AI

7.2 Emotion Detection and Sentiment Analysis

8. AQM: Achieving More with Less

9. Real-Time Guidance: Automating Excellence and Driving Successful Outcomes

10. Transcription

11. Automated Post-Interaction Summarization

12. Extending the Benefits of Conversation Analytics in the Enterprise

13. Business Intelligence and Analytics

14. Conversation Analytics Market Activity Analysis

15. Conversation Analytics Market Projections

16. Conversation Analytics Competitive Landscape

16.1 Company Snapshot

16.2 Product Information

17. Conversation Analytics Pricing

17.1 Conversation Analytics Cloud-Based Pricing

18. Company Reports

Calabrio

CallMiner, Inc.

Cresta

evaluagent

Five9, Inc.

NICE

Observe.AI

OnviSource

Quark.ai

SESTEK

Verint Systems

Xdroid

