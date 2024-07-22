22 July 2024

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes:

WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short (New ISIN: XS2819844031)

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged (New ISIN: XS2819843900)

WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged (New ISIN: XS2819843736)

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (New ISIN: XS2819844387)

(together, the “Affected Securities”)

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 16 April 2024 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Further to the announcement made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) on 19 June 2024 (the “Initial Announcement”) relating to its determination to effect consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that the Consolidations have now taken place.

The Consolidations applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 19 July 2024. As notified to holders, the Consolidations resulted in a change of ISINs for the Affected Securities. Monday 22 July 2024 is the first trading day of the Affected Securities using the new ISIN on European exchanges (set out in the below table).

The applicable ratio outlined in the below table was applied to the relevant class of Affected Securities:

Class Previous ISIN

(Last Trading Date of Previous ISIN:

19 July 2024) New ISIN

(First Trading Date of New ISIN:

22 July 2024)



Ratio (in words) Ratio (in numbers) WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short IE00B873CW36 XS2819844031 Two Hundred and Ten 210 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BLRPRG98 XS2819843900 Four Hundred and Twenty 420 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged IE00BLRPRH06 XS2819843736 Six Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty 6320 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BMTM6C49 XS2819844387 One Hundred and Forty 140

Taking WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short as an example, the Consolidation for this Affected Security resulted in every 210 securities being consolidated into one security. Trading in the consolidated Affected Securities began at the open of trading today, 22 July 2024, on European stock exchanges. Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Consolidations in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

The Consolidations have been implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class of Affected Securities made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer dated 18 July 2024.

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Consolidations FAQ and the Initial Announcement on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/about-wisdomtree/important-notices or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.