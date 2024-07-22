OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cullman Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.



Cullman Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CULL.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We believe the OTCQX Market provides our investors the ability to efficiently trade CULL stock, and in a manner that is cost-effective for our company and our investors,” stated John A. Rilley, III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Cullman Bancorp, Inc.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc., incorporated in July 2021, is a Maryland corporation and the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

