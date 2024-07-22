Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Further Expands Spider Silk Production Levels with Launch of Third Production Cycle

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), announces the launch of its third and largest production cycle of the 2024 spider silk production season.



This cycle is being released in a set of scheduled batches, the first of which is already in production. This batch process is designed to address the upcoming peak of the rainy season while driving Kraig Labs toward its 2024 production volume goals.

This expanded production cycle was empowered by an additional production facility recently brought online. The Company is utilizing this newly constructed facility to support the continued expansion of silkworm rearing and silk production, avoiding the typical slowdowns due to rain.

Kraig Labs expects to bring additional facilities online over the next two months to increase its production footprint in support of its goal of delivering the first metric ton of spider silk to the global markets.

With each successive production cycle, the Company further validates its spider silk production model and that its specialized silkworms are ready for mass production. This now-fielded technology has broken through technical barriers, allowing for the large-scale commercial production of engineered spider silk using the cost-effective, time-tested, and established infrastructure for traditional silk.

"Our rearing operations continue to set new commercial spider silk production records. The first half of 2024 was a game-changer for the commercialization of spider silk, and we are expecting even greater things for the second half of the year," said Company Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "This year has been an inflection point for Kraig Labs and for the limitless possibilities of spider silk commercialization."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.