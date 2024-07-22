MiniLuxe Announces Best of Beauty Awards Across National and Local Markets

Boston, MA, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce two recent “Best Of” accolades by Cosmopolitan Magazine and Boston Magazine.

MiniLuxe’s sister brand Paintbox (wholly-owned by MNLX through an acquisition completed in June 2022 ) based in New York has been known since its founding for its iconic and modern nail art. In September 2023, Paintbox launched its inaugural series of Paintbox Press On nails, differentiated by an elevated quality across design and fit.

“The goal was to create a press on nail product that we thought was materially better than anything on the market,” says Christine Chang, Head of Product at MiniLuxe. “We spent a year innovating our press on nails for the perfect fit, long lasting wear time and incorporating Paintbox’s iconic designs, we are very excited about this industry-leading award.”

Paintbox Press Ons recently won recognition by the beauty industry’s Cosmopolitan magazine. Paintbox Press Ons were named in Cosmopolitan’s 2024 Holy Grail Beauty Awards, in which editors noted that “instant manis are super smart and more stylish than ever.” The magazine’s methodology is to compile data on new and noteworthy beauty launches while continually researching and reviewing thousands of products.

In MiniLuxe’s founding local market, the brand continues to receive accolades. For over 40 years, Boston Magazine has served as the preeminent and de-facto guide for all things Boston. One of the most anticipated annual issues is the publications “Best of Boston” awards, which identifies the restaurants, stores and services that they deem the best lifestyle options the city has to offer. MiniLuxe has been the fortunate recipient of multiple Best of Boston awards since its inception. This year, Boston Magazine awarded MiniLuxe the Best Pedicure of 2024. Editors noted that the pedicure service is “far more than a typical buff-and-polish” and includes a “blissful extended massage” as a “decadent hourlong interlude.”

“We are proud to have received recognition as we continually innovate across our products and services,” says Tony Tjan, CEO of MiniLuxe. “These awards reflect our nail designers as purveyors of self-care and keep in mind our clients’ wellbeing and power of self-expression.”

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s studio services. The Company’s studios are company-owned and operated, and the company is currently offering opportunities for franchising . For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design aesthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform the highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable best-in-class talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers industry leading self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for our stakeholders, the brand seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has completed over 4 million services.

For further information

Christine Mastrangelo

‎Corporate Secretary and Investor Relations, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

cmastrangelo@miniluxe.com



https://miniluxe.com

https://miniluxe.com/pages/franchise