MiniLuxe Expands Franchise Network with Third Multi-Unit Partner in Fairfield County, Connecticut

Boston, MA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) — MiniLuxe, the pioneer in clean nail care and ethical nail services, announced today that Vera Lexmond has signed a three-location franchise development agreement to bring the MiniLuxe brand and experience to Fairfield County, Connecticut, with the first location opening targeted before the end of next year.

Lexmond becomes the third multi-unit franchise developer to join MiniLuxe’s growing network, following Quynh Pham in Brookline, MA , and Peiru Kim in Tampa, Florida . Her commitment marks another significant milestone in the company’s thoughtful national rollout of its franchise program, which has seen strong inbound interest since its launch.

This franchise operating partnership aligns with MiniLuxe’s ongoing focus to scale in a capital-efficient and incentive-aligned manner with best-in-class owner-operators across various models, including joint ventures, franchises, and M&A.

A seasoned retailer and entrepreneur, Lexmond previously built a successful multi-unit retail career in the Netherlands before becoming an instrumental founding team member behind the remarkable growth of Enstall, a global leader in smart electrical installation systems that was recently acquired by Blackstone —a testament to her deep strategic and operational acumen and expertise. Lexmond now lives with her family in Greenwich, CT. This partnership expands our mission to elevate and empower one of the most important workforces in beauty through clean, conscious, and creative self-care.

“We are very excited to be expanding MiniLuxe to Connecticut and feel incredibly fortunate to be partnering with Vera,” said Tony Tjan, Co-Founder and CEO of MiniLuxe. “Her track record as a proven operator, entrepreneurial spirit, and her understanding of marketing and brand make her an ideal steward of MiniLuxe’s next phase of growth. Fairfield County is a natural extension of our New England prescence.”

“MiniLuxe represents everything I believe the beauty industry should stand for—ethical products and services, high standards, and profit with integrity,” said Vera Lexmond. “My professional career has been focused on building purpose-driven brands, and values-aligned teams. I’m thrilled to bring MiniLuxe to my community in Connecticut and to be part of this movement.”

MiniLuxe currently operates 24 company-owned nail studios across North America and continues to attract extraordinary locally-based entrepreneurs inspired by its mission of empowering team members, clients and communities through self-care and self-expression.



About MiniLuxe



MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. MiniLuxe focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for stakeholders, the Company seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services. The Company is a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts.