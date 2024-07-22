MariMed Commences Operations In Newly Expanded Area of Maryland Cultivation Facility

NORWOOD, Mass., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed,” “the Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced it recently commenced operations in the newly expanded area of its cultivation and processing facility in Hagerstown, Maryland. The expansion will double the facility’s flower capacity, enabling MariMed to meet the growing demand for its flower, concentrates, and edibles products in the state.



MariMed is on track to fill all nine new grow rooms with new plantings over the next two months. The Company anticipates its first harvest will be ready for sale through both retail and wholesale channels during the fourth quarter of this year.

“We are thrilled to announce the commencement of cultivation operations in the new wing of our cultivation facility in Hagerstown,” said Jon Levine, MariMed’s Chief Executive Officer. “Maryland is a fantastic, high-growth, adult-use market. Increasing flower production capacity in Maryland was one of our strategic priorities and was necessary to meet the growing demand for our products throughout the state.”

In addition to the expanded cultivation facility, MariMed operates a state of the art, GMP-certified kitchen in the Hagerstown facility, and a Thrive Wellness Dispensary in Annapolis, which offers a curated selection of products across its award-winning brand portfolio, including Nature’s Heritage flower and concentrates, Betty’s Eddies fruit chews, Bubby’s Baked soft-baked goods, Vibations hydrating drink mixes, and the full suite of its InHouse branded products.

