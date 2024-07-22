Bitcoin Depot Exceeds Goal Deploying of 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs Five Months Ahead of Schedule

ATLANTA, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today proudly announced that it has achieved and exceeded its ambitious goal of deploying over 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs five months ahead of schedule, with 8,180 kiosks. This milestone reinforces Bitcoin Depot's abiding market dominance and showcases its rapid growth trajectory. The achievement solidifies the Company’s previously announced achievement of signing 8,000 locations and its year-end objective of having the largest installed fleet of BTMs in the Company’s history.



"Surpassing our deployment goal well ahead of schedule is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team and our strategic initiatives aimed at expanding Bitcoin’s accessibility,” said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. “Building on the momentum we’ve already cultivated in the first half of 2024; we have no intention of slowing down as we gear up to provide even more customers with seamless access to the digital financial ecosystem. "

Bitcoin Depot's aggressive expansion strategy has been a key driver of this achievement. In the first half of 2024, the Company not only secured contracts to exceed over 8,000 kiosk locations but also enhanced its operational footprint significantly.

Highlights of the company's achievements year-to-date include:

Expanded into Australia and Puerto Rico, introducing nearly 225 Bitcoin ATMs.

Announced retail partnership announcements with leading national and regional convenience store brands, increasing accessibility and brand reach.

Expanded its BTM fleet by over 900 kiosks to support 2024 growth initiatives.

Advanced its profit-sharing program through kiosks sales and investments from Sopris Capital.

Adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy to further align with its commitment to the digital financial ecosystem.





Bitcoin Depot's ATMs offer a straightforward, quick, and convenient method for converting cash into Bitcoin. This empowers users to participate in the digital financial ecosystem, facilitating payments, transfers, remittances, online purchases, and investments.

Since becoming the largest BTM operator in North America in early 2022, Bitcoin Depot has maintained its market-leading position. Despite market volatility, the Company made history in 2023 by becoming the first BTM operator to go public on a major U.S. stock exchange. The Company and its leadership have earned recognition for their exceptional growth, including accolades from Forbes 30 Under 30, Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500, and the 2023 Inc. 5000.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 7,400 kiosk locations as of April 1, 2024. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

