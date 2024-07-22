Route 92 Medical Announces Commercial Launch of FreeClimb 88 Catheter System

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced commercial launch of the FreeClimb® 88 catheter system comprising the FreeClimb 88 catheter and the Tenzing® 8 delivery catheter, all designed to work with the Base Camp® sheath. The FDA 510(k) cleared FreeClimb 88 catheter system offers reliable navigation through tortuous anatomy in the neurovasculature and is available in 125 cm and 132 cm lengths to provide clinicians with the flexibility they need to reach their targeted locations.



“Route 92 Medical continues to advance neurovascular intervention through a suite of solutions designed to work harmoniously to address acute ischemic stroke,” said Tony Chou, CEO of Route 92 Medical. “The FreeClimb 88 access catheter system, powered by Tenzing, addresses the unmet need for effective, super-bore catheters that can reach the M1 segment of the middle cerebral artery consistently. Route 92 Medical is dedicated to giving clinicians new tools to treat their most complex cases.”

The tapered tip of the patented Tenzing 8 delivery catheter significantly reduces ledge effect and allows the FreeClimb 88 catheter to consistently navigate past the ophthalmic artery and predictably reach the M1 segment of the middle cerebral artery (MCA). Tenzing’s soft, tapered tip provides atraumatic tracking in the neurovasculature, and was designed to reach the targeted locations without the use of a microcatheter.

“Having a broader set of tools gives clinicians greater flexibility when treating difficult cases,” said Dr. Ajit Puri, Professor and Director of Neurointervention and Integrated Cerebrovascular Program at University of Massachusetts medical center and Portsmouth Regional Hospital. “The .088" catheter systems will make procedures easier by minimizing set-up complexity, providing vessel size matching leading to distal flow control during the delivery of therapeutic devices, and leveraging the strengths of the Tenzing product design to improve navigation.”

Route 92 Medical’s family of FreeClimb and HiPoint® products simplify endovascular thrombectomy procedures by allowing clinicians to select the optimal length and size of access or aspiration catheter for every case. Route 92 Medical’s FreeClimb and HiPoint products are powered by custom-sized Tenzing delivery catheters, allowing for rapid and predictable delivery to the targeted location. The FreeClimb 88 system joins the company’s growing 88 portfolio, including the Monopoint® system, powered by the HiPoint 88 and Tenzing 8 catheters, and Base Camp sheath.

For more information about other Route 92 Medical-developed neurovascular intervention devices, visit www.route92medical.com/products .

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.