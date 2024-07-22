Global Isobutanol Market Size To Worth USD 1.93 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 6.58%

New York, United States , July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Isobutanol Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.02 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.93 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.58% during the projected period.





Isobutanol is an organic molecule formed through the carbonization of propylene. It is a colorless, flammable liquid with a distinctive odor. It is mostly utilized as a solvent, either directly or via its esters. Its isomers include the other butanol, n-butanol, and 2-butanol, all of which are important industrially. It is insoluble in water, but quite soluble in ethers and alcohol. Isobutanol is highly flammable, with a flash point of 26-29ºC. It possesses properties similar to n-butyl alcohol and can be utilized as a complement or replacement in a variety of applications. Isobutanol, a solvent, is commonly used to reduce viscosity formulations while also enhancing leveling and flow. It is commonly utilized as a solvent, solubilizer, cumulative, extractive agent, addition, and intermediary in a wide range of end-use industries, including coatings and paints, oil and gas, medicines, textiles, chemicals, and others. Coatings can be used for a variety of purposes, including industrial servicing, shipping, transportation, cans and coils, and wood. However, crude oil price changes have a negative impact on the cost of isobutanol raw materials.

Global Isobutanol Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Synthetic and Bio-based), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Textiles, Paint and Coating, Oil and Gas), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The synthetic category is going to dominate the market throughout the projection period.

Based on the type, the global isobutanol market is divided into synthetic and bio-based. Among these segments, the synthetic category is going to dominate the market throughout the projection period. Synthetic isobutanol has long been the primary source of isobutanol production, accounting for a large share of the overall market. Its widespread application across industries, combined with well-established manufacturing procedures and infrastructure, has cemented its market supremacy. The chemical, automotive, and paint & coating sectors mostly rely on synthetic isobutanol because of its consistent availability and quality.

The chemicals and textiles sector is expected to have the most market share during the period of forecasting.

Based on the application, the global isobutanol market is divided into pharmaceuticals, chemicals and textiles, paint and coating, and oil and gas. Among these segments, the chemicals and textiles sector is expected to have the most market share during the period of forecasting. The chemical and textile manufacturing industry dominates the global isobutanol market. Isobutanol is widely utilized as a chemical intermediate and solvent in a number of industries. It is widely used in the production of isobutyl acetate, isobutyl methacrylate, and other chemicals. Isobutane's versatility and relevance in these industries' manufacturing processes have helped it maintain its position as the market's dominant segment. Isobutanol can be used as a solubilizer in the textile industry, such as an ingredient in spinning baths or a carrier for dyeing polymers. These are some of the factors driving up demand in the worldwide isobutanol market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest share of the global isobutanol market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest share of the global isobutanol market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market due to its thriving industrial and commercial activity Moreover, the region's growing population and rising disposable incomes drive up demand for pharmaceuticals, paints, and coatings, among other isobutanol applications. In addition, favorable government laws, industrial expansion, and technical breakthroughs in the Asia-Pacific region all contribute to the segment's dominance in the worldwide isobutanol industry

Latin America has the fastest CAGR during the projection period. Isobutanol is widely used in the region for a variety of uses. Improved industrialization, suburbanization, and infrastructural development drive demand for paints and coatings, chemicals, and automotive components in Latin America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the isobutanol market include LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Braskem S.A., Sinopec, Sibur Holding PJSC, China National Petroleum Corporation, Repsol S.A., YNCC, TotalEnergies, Ineos Group Holdings S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Oq Chemicals Gmbh, Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad, Sasol Limited, The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, and Others.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Axens and Praj signed an agreement of understanding to work together on projects in India for the manufacture of environmentally friendly air fuel from low-carbon alcohols via the alcohol-to-jet (AJT) pathway.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global isobutanol market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Isobutanol Market, By Type

Synthetic

Bio-based

Global Isobutanol Market, By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals and Textiles

Paint and Coating

Oil and Gas

Military Rotorcraft Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



