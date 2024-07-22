Wilsonart® Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

TEMPLE, Texas, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a global leader in engineered surfaces, announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product Label for High Pressure Laminate (HPL).



Whatever vision you see, Wilsonart sees it through with a limitless collection of the most sustainable HPL designs delivered faster than anyone else. Wilsonart® HPL is designed to outperform the competition. It is three times more resistant to wear, scratches and scuffing than other competitive laminates when powered by ӔON™ Technology and is as sustainable as it is durable. Wilsonart HPL features 70% biobased content, which is derived from renewable natural resources. This eco-friendly aspect not only reduces the carbon footprint but also aligns with modern environmental standards and green building certifications, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious projects.

The High Pressure Laminate (HPL) can now display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content. Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program, which strives to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products.

Biobased products help address climate change by offering renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products; sequester carbon dioxide, lowering the concentration of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere that contribute to climate change; create and expand markets; are generally safer for people and the environment than their petroleum-based counterparts; and represent incredible technological advances and innovations.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

“Earning the USDA’s Certified Biobased Product Label is a testament to Wilsonart’s commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said David Matthews, Vice President of Product Management of HPL for Wilsonart. “By choosing Wilsonart HPL, customers can confidently invest in high-quality surfaces that contribute to a healthier planet, knowing they are selecting products verified for their renewable, biobased content. We are proud to offer Wilsonart HPL as a sustainable solution that enhances the aesthetics and environmental value of spaces.”

“We applaud Wilsonart for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label,” said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. “The label is intended to help spur economic development, create new jobs, and provide new markets for farm commodities. But the label also makes it easier for consumers and federal buyers to locate biobased products and consider planet-friendlier options during purchase decisions. By having their products become USDA Certified Biobased, Wilsonart joins an expanding list of businesses combatting inaccurate marketing claims and the practice of greenwashing, while also contributing to a thriving bioeconomy that decreases our reliance on petroleum.”

In the latest Economic Impact Report released by USDA, the biobased products industry supported 4.6 million American jobs; contributed $470 billion to the U.S. economy and generated 2.79 jobs in other sectors of the economy for every biobased job. Biobased products also have a substantial environmental impact, displacing about 9.4 million barrels of oil a year, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 12.7 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year.

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, THINSCAPE® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com.

About the USDA BioPreferred Program

With the goal of increasing the development, purchase, and use of biobased products, USDA's BioPreferred® Program was first introduced in the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized in 2018. It requires federal agencies and contractors to give purchasing preference to biobased products. The USDA BioPreferred Program also includes a voluntary certification and labeling initiative for biobased products. This is referred to as the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.

More than 1,800 companies across the U.S. and in 47 countries participate in the Program. From farm and field all the way through the manufacturing process, the expanding market for biobased products creates jobs, supports rural economic growth in America, and has a positive impact on our planet. Have questions?

Contact:

Kate Kremin

L.C. Williams & Associates

kkremin@lcwa.com

(312) 565-4611

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/131995ba-ac49-4c00-9994-5ee68864d648