Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Go for the Gold on National Chicken Wing Day

Land Free Wings with Fatburger Meal, Plus Chance to Score Custom Gold Chicken Wing Bling

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, the beloved co-branded burger and wing concept owned by FAT Brands Inc . , is bringing the bling this National Chicken Wing Day. Starting on July 29 (National Chicken Wing Day) and shining through Aug. 4, fans can scoop up a FREE order of three-piece wings with the purchase of any Fatburger Meal when ordering online through order.fatburger.com with the code WINGMAN24.

While the chain’s wings are always dripping with flavor, there is even more drip to be had for the special holiday. This National Chicken Wing Day, the ultimate wing lover can take their bling to the next level by winning the ultra-exclusive, custom Chicken Wing Bling necklace by Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express. One lucky fan who follows Fatburger on Instagram and comments/tags a friend on Fatburger’s National Chicken Wing Day Giveaway post on July 29 is up for the chance to win the cluckin’ good prize – the one-of-a-kind bling. The Chicken Wing Bling is hot and spicy just like Buffalo’s Express’ wings, proudly displaying Chicken Wings in gold and rhinestone encrusted lettering and is the perfect way to forever flaunt your love for Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and their commitment to the drip.

“For National Chicken Wing Day this year, it was gold or go home,” said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We invite our fans to come out and enjoy free wings with their Fatburger meal, and we can’t wait to see who the lucky winner is of our golden giveaway—Chicken Wing Bling.”

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com .

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.