Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $2,298,496 or $0.74 per Share for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $2,298,496 , or $0.74 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $3,570,968, or $1.16 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2023. Higher interest expense as a result of the Federal Reserve rate increases over the last two years was the primary reason for the decline in net income. The Company’s return on average equity during the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 8.81% compared to 14.34% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s return on average assets during the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 0.58% compared to 0.99% for the same period in 2023.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $1,078,509, or $0.35 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $1,670,117, or $0.54 per common share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2023. The Company’s return on average equity during the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 8.23% compared to 13.22% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s return on average assets during the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 0.55% compared to 0.92% for the same period in 2023.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $620,275 lower when compared to the same period in 2023 due to a decrease in the net interest margin to 2.70% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.09% for the same period in 2023. The decline in the net interest margin was partially offset by a $66.5 million increase in average interest earning assets to $772.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $705.8 million for the same period in 2023. Higher interest expense was the driving factor in the lower net interest income. The Federal Reserve rate increases of 5.25% since March 2022 caused the cost of deposits and borrowings to increase by 128 basis points to 2.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 1.29% for the same period in 2023. In addition, average interest bearing liabilities increased by $73.1 million to $618.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $545.8 million for the same period in 2023. The taxable equivalent yield on total average interest-earning assets increased 67 basis points to 4.76% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 4.09% for the same period in 2023, partially offsetting the higher cost of funds. No significant improvement in the net interest margin is expected during the remainder of 2024.

The Bank entered into several interest rate swaps structured as fair value hedges during 2023, some in combination with the purchase of mortgage backed securities, which are intended to offset the impact of higher interest expense by improving interest income on debt securities. Our loan portfolio is comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans with fixed rates for five-year terms. As those loans reprice, our net interest margin should improve. In addition, our current strategy is to increase the diversification of our portfolio with commercial and industrial loans, which are typically adjustable rate loans and would provide an immediate higher yield in today’s interest rate environment.

No provision was recorded for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a $495,000 recovery.

Noninterest income increased by $92,711 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, primarily as a result of a $142,794 gain on insurance proceeds for our Upperco location and a $20,668 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, offset by a $35,602 decrease in mortgage banking income and a $31,922 loss on the sale of debt securities. Noninterest expense was $792,646 higher in the six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, due primarily to a $451,780 increase in other expenses, a $185,408 increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs, and a $155,458 increase in salaries and benefits. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to costs associated with our core system conversion that is projected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The conversion expenses are expected to increase over the remainder of 2024. Also, the Bank’s FDIC assessment expense increased due to higher FDIC assessment rates. The increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment was due primarily to the renovations and new equipment for the Upperco location which was placed in service at the end of the first quarter. The increase in salaries and benefits was due to normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees.

Income taxes decreased by $542,738 during the six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023 due to lower earnings before taxes. The effective tax rate decreased to 22.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 25.1% for the same period last year due to an increase in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year over year.

Total assets decreased slightly to $799 million at June 30, 2024 from $800 million at December 31, 2023. Loans increased to $546 million at June 30, 2024 from $523 million at December 31, 2023. Investments in debt securities decreased to $178 million at June 30, 2024 from $184 million at December 31, 2023. Deposits decreased to $651 million at June 30, 2024 from $681 million at December 31, 2023. The Company’s tangible equity was $48 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $45 million at December 31, 2023.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $17.34 per share at June 30, 2024 from to $16.74 per share at December 31, 2023. Book value per share at June 30, 2024 is reflective of the $17 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s available for sale (“AFS”) investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last 27 months. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. The AFS investment portfolio is comprised of 61% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 33% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, 2% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 4% subordinated debt of other community banks. There is no indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we intend to hold these investments to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. There is no impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

The Bank began utilizing the Federal Reserve Bank’s Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) during the second quarter of 2023 and had borrowings of $54,000,000 outstanding at June 30, 2024 with a maturity date of January 15, 2025, an increase of $21,000,000 from December 31, 2023. Eligible collateral for the BTFP includes mortgage backed securities which are valued at par instead of market providing greater availability than other facilities. The BTFP also provides competitive fixed rates for up to a one-year term and advances can be refinanced or paid off in full or in part at any time. The Federal Reserve Bank eliminated new BTFP advances on March 11, 2024. This facility, along with our Federal Home Loan Bank facility, other borrowing lines available, unpledged securities, brokered deposit access, and cash, provided us with access to approximately $343 million of liquidity at June 30, 2024.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented “Higher deposit and borrowing costs continue to negatively impact earnings. The reduced net interest margin is expected to continue over the remainder of 2024. However, our loan portfolio had significant growth during the first half of the year, our asset quality remains high, and our liquidity position remains strong. I am happy to report that our new Towson commercial banking office opened in the second quarter. In addition, we are on track with our core system conversion. While it will increase our expenses in 2024, the new system will be a substantial digital upgrade that will position the bank for future growth, provide for significant efficiency gains and an enhanced customer experience moving forward.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, * 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 24,212,716 $ 44,404,473 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 297,604 285,864 Cash and cash equivalents 24,510,320 44,690,337 Certificates of deposit in other banks 100,000 100,000 Securities available for sale, at fair value 157,524,568 164,084,673 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit losses of $126,631 and $35,627 20,135,893 20,163,622 Equity security, at fair value 508,333 507,130 Restricted stock, at cost 1,395,900 863,500 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,082,098 and $4,285,247 546,036,461 523,308,044 Premises and equipment, net 7,455,924 6,583,452 Accrued interest receivable 2,191,090 2,180,734 Deferred income taxes, net 8,061,994 8,312,482 Other real estate owned, net 1,242,365 1,242,365 Bank owned life insurance 15,115,536 14,930,754 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,030,260 7,034,424 Other assets 7,247,205 5,939,309 $ 798,555,849 $ 799,940,826 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 108,907,898 $ 115,284,706 Interest-bearing 542,301,597 565,678,145 Total deposits 651,209,495 680,962,851 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,758,183 6,760,493 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 15,000,000 5,000,000 Federal Reserve Bank advances 54,000,000 33,000,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 12,270,747 13,212,378 Accrued interest payable 2,217,250 1,482,773 Other liabilities 6,557,384 7,344,040 744,013,059 747,762,535 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,144,974 in 2024 and 3,116,966 shares in 2023 31,450 31,170 Additional paid-in capital 30,832,609 30,398,080 Retained earnings 40,703,077 39,433,185 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,024,346 ) (17,684,144 ) 54,542,790 52,178,291 $ 798,555,849 $ 799,940,826 * - Derived from audited consolidated financial statements





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 7,237,816 $ 6,368,721 $ 14,119,727 $ 12,414,269 Investment securities - taxable 1,592,316 769,999 3,171,382 1,532,207 Investment securities - tax exempt 137,593 139,528 274,371 279,372 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 212,043 105,974 680,350 210,903 Total interest income 9,179,768 7,384,222 18,245,830 14,436,751 Interest expense Deposits 3,231,886 1,735,965 6,332,812 2,770,816 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 13,035 7,501 36,044 11,839 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 31,929 208,536 44,517 412,983 Federal Reserve Bank advances 640,846 13,000 1,262,529 13,263 Long-term debt 128,705 148,390 262,305 299,952 Total interest expense 4,046,401 2,113,392 7,938,207 3,508,853 Net interest income 5,133,367 5,270,830 10,307,623 10,927,898 Recovery of credit losses - (225,000 ) - (495,000 ) Net interest income after recovery of credit losses 5,133,367 5,495,830 10,307,623 11,422,898 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 217,427 204,726 412,101 391,433 Mortgage banking income 18,376 33,636 23,327 58,929 Bank owned life insurance income 94,462 88,741 184,783 171,846 Loss on sale of debt securities (31,922 ) - (31,922 ) - Fair value adjustment of equity security (2,430 ) (7,341 ) (5,971 ) (1,574 ) Gain on insurance proceeds - - 142,794 - Other fees and commissions 78,047 83,488 153,263 165,030 Total noninterest income 373,960 403,250 878,375 785,664 - Noninterest expense Salaries 1,993,580 1,850,494 3,969,767

3,726,938 Employee benefits 441,546 541,173 1,047,859 1,135,230 Occupancy 277,690 202,147 524,017 416,263 Furniture and equipment 327,884 252,924 570,305 492,651 Other 1,082,561 838,909 2,123,780 1,672,000 Total noninterest expense 4,123,261 3,685,647 8,235,728

7,443,082 Income before income taxes 1,384,066 2,213,433 2,950,270

4,765,480 Income taxes 305,557 543,316 651,774 1,194,512 Net income $ 1,078,509 $ 1,670,117 $ 2,298,496

$ 3,570,968 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.35 $ 0.54 $ 0.74 $ 1.16 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.54 $ 0.74 $ 1.16



