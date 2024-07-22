Global Automotive Circular Economy Industry Report 2024-2034: Focus on Recycled Materials, Green Steel, Climate Neutral Vehicles, Sustainable Plants, Green Dealerships, Second-Life Batteries

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Circular Economy Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application Type, Product Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive circular economy market has emerged as a pivotal segment within the automotive industry, driven by the increasing demand for environmental sustainability and waste reduction in the automotive supply chain. Additionally, economic efficiency and regulatory compliance through implementing an automotive circular economy foster innovation within the industry, enhancing competitiveness and building a resilient and responsible automotive ecosystem.



Environmental regulations mandating the reduction of waste, company emission reduction targets, customer preference for sustainable materials, and lower product costs through circular economy practices serve as primary drivers in the market.



However, the market faces challenges such as the high processing cost of products, product degradation and quality, logistical hurdles for collecting and sorting, product warranty limitations, and customer perception toward refurbished or recycled products. Nevertheless, opportunities abound as the automotive sector continues to push the boundaries of innovation, potentially expanding applications to various automotive components to offer sustainable and low-cost alternatives for newly manufactured components.



The Europe region spearheads market growth, buoyed by countries such as the U.K., Germany, Italy, and France, which have robust automotive industries and an increasing awareness of sustainability concerns. Leading companies in this market include Umicore, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BorgWarner, and LKQ Corporation, among others. These companies are focused on strategic partnerships, product innovations, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Recycling

Umicore

Sims Metal Management

Remanufacturing

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

BorgWarner

Refurbishment

LKQ Corporation

Valeo

Reuse

Copart

IAA (Insurance Auto Auctions)

Integrated Circular Economy Solutions

Renault Group

BMW Group

Toyota Motor Corporation

Technology Providers

Redwood Materials

Aptiv PLC

Parts and Components Suppliers

Bosch

Marelli

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.6 Investment Landscape

1.7 Case Studies

1.8 Automotive Circular Economy Overview

1.8.1.1 Need for Circular Economy in the Automotive Industry

1.8.1.2 Sustainability and ESG Goals of Key Automotive Companies

1.8.1.3 Impact of Circular Economy in Various Automotive Lifecycle Stages

1.8.1.3.1 Manufacturing

1.8.1.3.2 Retail

1.8.1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.8.1.4 Impact of Automotive Circular Economy

1.8.1.4.1 Recycled Materials

1.8.1.4.2 Green Steel

1.8.1.4.3 Climate Neutral Vehicles

1.8.1.4.4 Sustainable Manufacturing Plants

1.8.1.4.5 Green Dealerships

1.8.1.4.6 Second-Life Batteries



2. Automotive Circular Economy Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Automotive Circular Economy Market (by Vehicle Type)

2.2.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.2.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

2.2.2.2 Trucks

2.2.2.3 Buses

2.3 Automotive Circular Economy Market (by Propulsion Type)

2.3.1 Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

2.3.2 Electric Vehicles

2.3.2.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

2.3.2.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

2.3.2.3 Battery Electric Vehicles

2.4 Automotive Circular Economy Market (by End-User Type)

2.4.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

2.4.2 Automotive Aftermarket

2.4.3 Others



3. Automotive Circular Economy Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Automotive Circular Economy Market (by Process Type)

3.3.1 Recycled Products

3.3.2 Remanufactured Products

3.3.3 Refurbished Products

3.3.4 Reused Products

3.4 Automotive Circular Economy Market (by Component Type)

3.4.1 Battery

3.4.2 Tire

3.4.3 Polymers

3.4.4 Body Parts

3.4.5 Brakes and Suspensions

3.4.6 Others



4. Automotive Circular Economy Market (by Region)

4.1 Automotive Circular Economy Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 North America: Country Level Analysis

4.2.6.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.2 Market by Product

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Market Share Analysis for 2023

5.3 Geographic Assessment

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Target Customers

5.3.4 Key Personnel

5.3.5 Analyst View

5.3.6 Market Share



6. Research Methodology

6.1 Primary Sources

6.2 Secondary Sources

6.3 Market Estimation and Forecast

6.3.1 Factors and Assumptions for Data Prediction, Modelling, and Triangulation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tw9sxa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.