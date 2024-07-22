Hospital Air Purifiers Market Share Projected to Reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2034: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the study concludes that the global hospital air purifiers market size and share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2024 and 2034. The market revenue of USD 2.3 Billion in 2024 is expected to grow up to USD 5.7 Billion by 2034.

Hospital Air Purifiers Market Report Overview

Hospital air purifiers are one of the critical devices that improve air quality in a medical setting through the elimination of air pollutants. These include microbes, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and odors. This reduces the chance of a person acquiring a hospital-based infection and aids in staff health and productivity by providing a better climate to work in. It also reduces allergens and controls the odors, thus promoting recovery for the patient. There are three kinds of purifiers: UV-C light, carbon-based, and HEPA purifiers. HEPA purifiers filter out 99.97% of airborne particles, while carbon-based purifiers absorb and trap VOCs along with odors. UV-C light purifiers are known to kill certain airborne bacteria. They should not replace appropriate ventilation and infection control practices. They work best in conjunction with other safety and health-promoting practices.

Hospital air purifiers are designed to resist strong cleaning and continuous operation by taking into account the demands that physical healthcare environments pose. Machines come equipped with sensors that track filter performance and alert staff members when they need to be replaced. Higher-end models may have features to break down harmful chemicals or particles; one example is photocatalytic oxidation or ionization technology. The air purification system can also coordinate with other Building Management Systems to ensure proper pressure differentials and air exchange rates besides just general ventilation and air exchange. This is especially true for isolation rooms, where negative air forms the basis of preventing airborne infections.

Competitive Landscape:

The Hospital Air Purifiers Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

Philips

Siemens Healthineers AG

Camfil

Trane Technologies plc

Carrier Global Corporation

Air Purification Inc.

STERIS plc

Envair Technology Pte Ltd

Ikona Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Analyst View:

Hospital air purifiers improve the quality of air inside a medical setting by removing air pollutants, which include microbes, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and odors. This helps reduce the risk of hospital-based infections, improves staff health and productivity, and speeds up patient recovery. There are three major kinds of purifiers: UV-C light, carbon-based, and HEPA purifiers. HEPA filters out 99.97% of airborne particles, while carbon-based purifiers absorb and trap VOCs and odors. UV-C light purifiers do kill certain airborne bacteria, but should not replace proper ventilation or good infection control practices. Hospital air purifiers resist strong cleaning, and continuous operation, with sensors tracking filter performance, alerting staff for replacement of filters. The North American market for hospital air purifiers is already well established due to high expenditure on healthcare, awareness of hospital-acquired diseases, and regulatory frameworks within health facilities that stipulate criteria on air quality.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Apprehensions Regarding Hospital-Occurred Infections

These are diseases that patients acquire in the hospital or other health facility while being treated. Public health experts have major concerns over these illnesses since they can be fatal. Hospital air purifiers work to remove airborne germs from the air, which helps lower the risk of infections.

Raising Knowledge about Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)

This growing awareness of indoor air quality does not exclude hospitals. Low IAQ can trigger a variety of health complications, from headaches and allergies to respiratory problems. Hospital air purifiers can help improve IAQ by ridding the air of impurities.

Market Trends:

Increasing Requirement for Less Invasive Techniques

It is a minimally invasive treatment where various surgical operations are performed by making small incisions. As the treatment involves less recovery time and is less invasive than standard surgery, recently it is gaining immense popularity. However, various minimally invasive procedures may raise certain pollutants into the air, further increasing the chance of illness to the patients. The air purifiers in hospitals function by removing these impurities from the air which prove quite helpful in reducing the prospect of infection.

Segmentation:

Hospital Air Purifiers Market is segmented based on Technology, Sales Channel, and Region.

Technology Insights

The hospital air purifiers should contain High-Efficiency Particulate Air, and HEPA filters for protection from airborne particles as tiny as 0.3 microns. The MERV system assigns a number to a filter's particle collection efficiency. An ultraviolet germicidal radiation, or UVGI is used in isolation rooms and operating rooms, killing or inactivating bacteria and viruses. When combined with HEPA filters, the activated carbon filters remove gaseous air pollutants such as smells, volatile organic compounds, and irritating chemicals. Other technologies like photocatalytic oxidation and ionization are currently being developed to determine their efficiency compared to UVGI and HEPA.

Sales Channel Insights

Direct sales mean that manufacturers sell directly to healthcare institutions when large orders are involved or specially designed products are not available on the shelf. Conversely, when hospitals purchase air purifiers through distributors or medical equipment suppliers, they use their expertise and knowledge; hence, there will be more choices regarding the available brands and models for comparison.

Recent Development:

In May 2024, Blueair launched innovative air purifiers in Thailand. Sangchai Air Quality proudly presents Sweden's exclusive range of Blueair air purifiers. These app-controlled devices capture particles smaller than PM2.5 and thus fulfill the primary requirement of dust-free inside air in buildings and homes. Other than the unprecedented heat, the PM2.5 dust in major cities of Thailand was a growing worry every year. The World Health Organization points out that PM2.5 dust is a health risk to people since it can easily pass through nasal hairs, enter into the bloodstream, and cause long-term harm to the body's tissues.

Regional Insights

North America: North America represents a well-established market for hospital air purifiers due to high expenditure on healthcare, high awareness of illnesses contracted in various healthcare settings, and regulatory frameworks that set criteria on the quality of air in healthcare facilities. All these factors, along with a strong dedication to nosocomial infection prevention and promotion of safety among patients, create a tremendous requirement for cutting-edge solutions for air purification.

North America represents a well-established market for hospital air purifiers due to high expenditure on healthcare, high awareness of illnesses contracted in various healthcare settings, and regulatory frameworks that set criteria on the quality of air in healthcare facilities. All these factors, along with a strong dedication to nosocomial infection prevention and promotion of safety among patients, create a tremendous requirement for cutting-edge solutions for air purification. Asia Pacific: The growing government emphasis on better air quality, the growing middle class with more disposable income to spend on healthcare, the rising amount of money being invested in healthcare, and the growing awareness of the benefits of air purification in combating respiratory diseases are all growth factors for the hospital air purifier market. Because of this, there is a greater need for highly effective air filtration systems in the province to enable better patient safety and enhance outcomes. Renovation and new hospital building projects have also increased.

Browse Detail Report on "Hospital Air Purifiers Market Size, Share, By Product Type(General-purpose air purifiers, Surgical suite air purifiers, and Isolation room air purifiers), By Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI), Activated Carbon filters, and Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, and In-Direct Sales), and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/hospital-air-purifiers-market-5490

