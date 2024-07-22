Global Social TV Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Rising Demand for Interactive and Engaging Viewing Experiences, Expansion of E-sports and Live Events Offers New Avenues

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social TV - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Social TV is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the social TV market is driven by several factors, including the increasing integration of social media with traditional media, the growing demand for interactive and personalized content, and changes in consumer behavior towards media consumption.

As more people use smartphones and tablets while watching TV, broadcasters and technology providers are developing more sophisticated social TV platforms and applications to capitalize on this trend. The popularity of live streaming and on-demand video services, such as Netflix and Hulu, has also contributed to the growth of social TV by facilitating the simultaneous consumption of content and social interaction.

Moreover, advertisers and marketers are increasingly recognizing the potential of social TV as a tool for engaging directly with audiences in a more dynamic and measurable way, compared to traditional TV advertising. These trends indicate a robust expansion in the social TV sector, reflecting broader shifts towards more integrated, interactive, and personalized media experiences.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Social TV Software segment, which is expected to reach US$4.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.4%. The Social TV Professional Services segment is also set to grow at 15.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $930.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.7% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Use of Second Screens Enhances Viewer Engagement and Opens Revenue Streams

Advancements in Analytics Tools Propel Targeted Advertising and Content Personalization

Rising Demand for Interactive and Engaging Viewing Experiences Expands Market Opportunities

Growth in Streaming Platforms Catalyzes Innovations in Social TV Features

Shift Towards On-Demand Content Influences Social Interaction Patterns

Technological Convergence Between Smart TVs and Social Networks Strengthens User Connectivity

Emergence of Audience Measurement Tools Enhances Broadcast Strategy Insights

Globalization of Television Content Drives Cross-Cultural Social Engagement

Expansion of E-sports and Live Events Offers New Avenues for Social TV

Pandemic-Driven Shifts in Media Consumption Accelerate Adoption of Social TV Practices

User-Generated Content Integration Expands Viewer Base and Content Diversity

AI and Machine Learning Optimize Content Discovery and Recommendations

