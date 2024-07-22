Cheese Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by Almost $25 Billion During 2023-2030 - Enhanced Product Variety and Flavors Generates Demand

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cheese - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cheese is estimated at US$159.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$185.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key drivers and trends in the cheese market encompass a multitude of facets. Gourmet and specialty cheeses are gaining traction, appealing to consumers seeking unique culinary experiences. Meanwhile, innovations in production techniques and packaging formats are enhancing convenience and accessibility, catering to evolving lifestyles. The proliferation of retail and foodservice channels is broadening cheese availability, meeting the demands of an increasingly diverse consumer base.

Additionally, there is a growing appreciation for artisanal craftsmanship and premium quality, coupled with a heightened focus on sustainability across the cheese production chain. This entails the adoption of regenerative farming practices and eco-friendly packaging materials, aligning with consumer preferences for transparency and environmental responsibility.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Cheese Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Cheese Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Natural Cheese segment, which is expected to reach US$131.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.4%. The Processed Cheese segment is also set to grow at 1.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $43.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.7% CAGR to reach $35.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Arla Foods Ltd., Associated Milk Producers, Inc., Britannia Industries Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 363 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $159.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $185 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cheese - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Drives Cheese Market Growth

Rising Adoption of Specialty and Artisan Cheeses Expands Addressable Market

Growth in Health and Wellness Trends Strengthens Business Case for Cheese

Integration of Cheese in Functional and Gourmet Foods Throws Spotlight on Market

Expansion of Organic and Non-GMO Cheese Products Accelerates Market Growth

Advances in Cheese Aging and Flavoring Techniques Propel Market Development

Increasing Demand for Cheese in Foodservice and Catering Drives Market Demand

Focus on Enhancing Product Variety and Flavors Generates Demand

Rising Demand for Lactose-free and Low-fat Cheese Here's the Story

Development of Innovative Packaging Solutions for Cheese Strengthens Market Position

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 212 Featured)

Arla Foods Ltd.

Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Fromageries Bel SA

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL)

Lactalis Group

Saputo, Inc.

Savencia Fromage & Dairy

The Kraft Heinz Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxqrcy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment