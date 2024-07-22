Defiance Announces Name and Ticker Symbol Change for FIVG to SIXG - Defiance Connective Technologies ETF

MIAMI, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a pioneer in thematic ETFs, is pleased to announce a name and ticker symbol change for its flagship connectivity fund. The Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSE: FIVG) will be renamed The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSE: SIXG) to better reflect its focus on disruptive technologies in connective infrastructure and their pivotal role in the AI revolution. These changes will be effective at the market opening on July 22, 2024.



For more information, visit

https://www.defianceetfs.com/sixg

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

The investment objective of SIXG does not differ from that in the FIVG fund. In addition, the investment manager of the SIXG fund will be the same as that with the FIVG fund.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Funds are not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index.

The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

