Prepaid Cards: Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Prepaid Cards is estimated at US$2 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Closed Loop Prepaid Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$2.3 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. The Open Loop Prepaid Cards segment is also set to grow at 9.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $726.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.3% CAGR to reach $648.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Prepaid Cards Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Prepaid Cards Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Prepaid Cards Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AT&T, Inc., Bank of America, N.A., ADP, Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 259 Featured):
- AT&T, Inc.
- Bank of America, N.A.
- ADP, Inc.
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Axis Bank Ltd.
- American Express Company
- allpay Ltd.
- Bankable
- Allied Wallet
- AsiaPay Limited
- Axios Credit Bank
- Bitsa
- ABNB Federal Credit Union
- ANGEL Mastercard
- Allpoint Network
MarketGlass Platform
Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|691
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.1 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Prepaid Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- A Prelude to Prepaid Cards
- Comparison between Credit Card, Debit Card and Prepaid Card
- Market Segments
- Types of Prepaid Cards
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Prepaid Cards
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved: A Major Market Driver
- Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs
- Breaking Barriers to Ensure Broader Uptake of Digital Payments among Consumers
- Key Growth Factors
- Key Market Restraints
- Analysis by Geographic Region
- World Prepaid Cards Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Gross Value for Developed and Developing Regions (2024 & 2030)
- World Prepaid Cards Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2024-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Canada, Middle East, USA, Europe, Japan and Africa
- Analysis by Segment
- World Prepaid Cards Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Gross Value for Closed Loop and Open Loop
- Competitive Scenario
- An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain
- Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category
- Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Prepaid Cards: A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments
- COVID-19 Catalyzes Adoption of Digital Payments
- Banks Go the Prepaid Way
- Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers: Evolving as a Potential Market
- Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked
- Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
- Prepaid Eye the Upmarket
- Gaining Popularity among Millennials
- Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand
- Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments
- Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards: Next Generation of Prepaid
- Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards
- Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth
- Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets
- Impact of Pandemic on Retail & Restaurant Industries: What's the New Normal?
- Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market
- Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers
- Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards
- Why Companies Bet on Employee Rewards & Recognition?
- Gift Cards: A Compelling Employee Reward Option
- Advantages of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards & Recognition Program
- Cohesive and Innovative Strategies: Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail
- Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications
- Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry
- Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay
- Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs
- Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress, Prepaid Cards Hold Rosier Future
- Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security
- Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services
- Challenges & Issues
- Dearth of Consumer Awareness: A Major Challenge
- High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth
- Need for Regulatory Tabs
- Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles' Heel of Prepaid Cards Business
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dwnue
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment