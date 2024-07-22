Prepaid Cards: Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Prepaid Cards is estimated at US$2 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Closed Loop Prepaid Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$2.3 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. The Open Loop Prepaid Cards segment is also set to grow at 9.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $726.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.3% CAGR to reach $648.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 691 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.1 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Prepaid Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Prepaid Cards

Comparison between Credit Card, Debit Card and Prepaid Card

Market Segments

Types of Prepaid Cards

Advantages and Disadvantages of Prepaid Cards

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved: A Major Market Driver

Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs

Breaking Barriers to Ensure Broader Uptake of Digital Payments among Consumers

Key Growth Factors

Key Market Restraints

Analysis by Geographic Region

World Prepaid Cards Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Gross Value for Developed and Developing Regions (2024 & 2030)

World Prepaid Cards Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2024-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Canada, Middle East, USA, Europe, Japan and Africa

Analysis by Segment

World Prepaid Cards Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Gross Value for Closed Loop and Open Loop

Competitive Scenario

An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain

Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category

Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prepaid Cards: A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments

COVID-19 Catalyzes Adoption of Digital Payments

Banks Go the Prepaid Way

Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers: Evolving as a Potential Market

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

Gaining Popularity among Millennials

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards: Next Generation of Prepaid

Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets

Impact of Pandemic on Retail & Restaurant Industries: What's the New Normal?

Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards

Why Companies Bet on Employee Rewards & Recognition?

Gift Cards: A Compelling Employee Reward Option

Advantages of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards & Recognition Program

Cohesive and Innovative Strategies: Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail

Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications

Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry

Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress, Prepaid Cards Hold Rosier Future

Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

Challenges & Issues

Dearth of Consumer Awareness: A Major Challenge

High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth

Need for Regulatory Tabs

Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles' Heel of Prepaid Cards Business

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

