Syringes Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Shift Towards Self-administration, and Rising Global Demand for Vaccinations Drives Syringe Production and Innovation - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syringes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Syringes is estimated at US$15.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Technological advancements and product innovation are another major trend shaping the market`s trajectory. The development of safety syringes with retractable needles to minimize the risk of accidental needlesticks and the spread of infections is gaining traction. Pre-filled syringes have also emerged as a preferred choice due to their convenience, precise dosing, and reduced preparation time, especially for administering vaccines and biologics. The growth of biologic drugs, which require injectable delivery, supports market demand.

Advances in drug formulations are enabling subcutaneous delivery, making at-home treatment feasible for chronic diseases such as autoimmune disorders and certain cancers. This has transformed how pharmaceutical companies approach treatment delivery, encouraging them to decide on the best delivery methods earlier in development.

As a result, development processes are streamlined, reducing both costs and testing time. Additionally, the shift toward more eco-friendly, disposable syringes is gaining importance, as hospitals and clinics seek to minimize the environmental impact of medical waste.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Prefilled Syringes segment, which is expected to reach US$10.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.4%. The Disposable Safety Syringes segment is also set to grow at 6.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.4% CAGR to reach $5.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Syringes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Demand for Vaccinations Drives Syringe Production and Innovation

Advances in Safety and Sterility Propel Development of Single-use Syringes

Growth in Chronic Disease Prevalence Necessitates Routine Injection-Based Treatments

Increasing Use of Biologics and Biosimilars Amplifies Need for Specialized Syringes

Integration of Smart Technology in Syringes for Dose Accuracy and Patient Compliance

Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure Globally Supports Syringe Availability

Shift Towards Self-administration of Medications Enhances Demand for User-friendly Syringes

Innovations in Needle Technology Improve Patient Comfort and Reduce Needlestick Injuries

Environmental Concerns and Waste Management Drive Development of Eco-friendly Syringes

Adoption of Prefilled Syringes in Drug Delivery Systems Expands Market Opportunities

Rising Healthcare Costs and the Push for Cost-effective Solutions Influence Syringe Pricing

Enhancements in Syringe Pump Technologies for Hospital and Home Care Settings

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 101 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Kawamoto Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Merit Medical Systems

Nipro Medical Corporation

Retractable Technologies

Smiths Medical

Terumo Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwi0rw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment