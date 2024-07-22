August 12, 2024 Deadline: Contact The Gross Law Firm to Join Class Action Suit Against RBLX

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX).



Shareholders who purchased shares of RBLX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: November 15, 2023 to May 8, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on February 7, 2024, Roblox – the publisher of the Minecraft video game – issued its FY 2024 fiscal guidance. It was the first time Roblox issued a fiscal guidance to investors. Then, on May 9, 2023, Roblox hosted its quarterly earnings call and slashed its guidance for FY 2024. Management blamed changes in player engagement for the guidance reduction. Analysts expressed dismay at the rapidly reduced guidance, with one analyst noting Roblox made the cut “at one of its first real opportunities to do so.” Other analysts reported the reduced guidance “may raise concerns regarding management’s visibility into core bookings growth” and the Company “will be burdened by a management credibility issue over the near term.” Following the earnings call, RBLX shares fell $8.61, or 22% overnight.

