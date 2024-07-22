Fly Play hf.: Guidance for 2024 no longer valid

The preparation of our interim financial report and updated financial outlook for 2024 indicates that our EBIT results will not be around zero as previously stated but will be negative. However, our EBIT is projected to be much better than last year. The current business environment for airlines is challenging, making it difficult to provide further guidance on our operating factors going forward. PLAY's results for Q2 will be published after market closure on July 25. Einar Örn Ólafsson, PLAY's CEO, will present the results in a live stream the same afternoon at 4:15 PM.