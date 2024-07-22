Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against officers of Oddity Tech Ltd. (“Oddity Tech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Oddity Tech overstated its AI technology and capabilities, and/or the extent to which this technology drove the Company’s sales; (ii) Oddity Tech’s repeat purchase rates and revenues were, at least in part, derived from unsustainable and deceptive sales and advertising practices; and (iii) Oddity Tech downplayed the true scope and severity of ongoing civil litigation against the Company and/or its subsidiaries.



If you bought shares of Oddity Tech between July 19, 2023 and May 20, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/oddity-tech/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 17, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

