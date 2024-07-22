MetaBeat raises $3M in funding from FZF Ventures, Layer OTC, and Dubai Labs

Seoul, South Korea, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Following the announcement regarding strategic partnership with FZF Ventures on July 19, 2024,

MetaBeat announced investment commitments from Layer OTC and Dubai Labs. In this funding round, MetaBeat, a Fan-to-Earn Kpop Music NFT platform, raised $3M in total from FZF Ventures, Layer OTC, and Dubain Labs.

MetaBeat stated that the investment funds will be used to expedite additional listings of BEAT tokens on centralized exchanges to improve accessibility and liquidity of the BEAT tokens. Furthermore, the funds will assist in adding more dimensions to the MetaBeat platform in terms of technical developments and content diversification to enhance the user experience.

Additional statements from MetaBeat focused on the new strategic partnerships to fuel the development of innovative music technology solutions with a wider spectrum of contents and artists as it continues to persist as the one and only top Fan-to-Earn Kpop Music NFT platform in the web 3 scene.

Website: https://metabeat.io/

X; https://x.com/MetaBeatOffl





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.