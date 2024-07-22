Musburger Media Purchases VSiN, The Sports Betting Network

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musburger Media today announced it has purchased VSiN, The Sports Betting Network (“VSiN”), from DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG). Original VSiN founders Brian Musburger and Bill Adee, who were part of the team that previously launched and led the multi-platform broadcast and content company, will lead it moving forward.



“While a lot has changed in the sports betting industry over the past three-and-a-half years, our original vision for VSiN still holds and we are committed to delivering the most credible, independent information and analysis sports bettors can find anywhere,” said Brian Musburger. “We truly appreciate the work we’ve done with DraftKings and look forward to continuing to collaborate on future projects. Bill and I couldn’t be more excited about leading VSiN into the future and cementing our position as a trusted authority in sports betting.”

VSiN will continue to deliver the news, analysis, and insights that bettors need to inform their betting decisions, with 18+ hours of unique sports betting content each day. With the strategy and team already in place, the sports betting network will focus immediately on expanding partnerships and distribution to educate and entertain even more of the growing number of Americans betting on sports.

“DraftKings continues to optimize its investments in content and media to align with the most critical areas and needs of our business strategy, objectives, and goals,” said Stephanie Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer, DraftKings. “We want to thank Brian, Bill, and the entire team at VSiN for a great relationship, and we look forward to continuing to advertise on the network.”

Customers should expect no interruptions to programming or news coverage at VSiN.com. In addition to its 24/7 stream, VSiN’s original content is accessible through multiple video and audio channels including YouTube TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, AT&T Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network, a dedicated channel on iHeartRadio and TuneIn, as well as more than 300 terrestrial radio stations throughout the country, and its growing slate of podcasts. VSiN’s current talent roster includes legendary sports broadcaster, Brent Musburger and some of the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts.

VSiN delivers real-time sports betting content to both sharp bettors and those who are brand new to sports betting action, setting the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events. Sharing tips and predictions across college and pro football, college and pro basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis and more, VSiN offers bettors unique analysis and insights from some of the industry’s most knowledgeable experts and personalities. For more on how you can watch and listen to VSiN’s content, visit VSiN.com .

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, AT&T Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 300 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , and VSiN.com/Podcasts .

VSiN’s newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Media Contact:

VSiN

Michelle Musburger

michelle@musburger.com

773.230.0629