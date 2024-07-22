MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Announces Business Transfer from Y’s, Inc.

TOKYO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (“we”, “our”, “us” or “the Company”) hereby announces that its subsidiary MEDIROM Rehab Solutions Inc. entered into an agreement to purchase a rehabilitation business from Y’s, Inc., a Japanese corporation, as of July 10, 2024.



Y`s, Inc. operates 10 rehabilitation facilities around Tokyo for survivors of cerebral infarction, a type of stroke, and the company does business with major private, public and university hospitals in Japan. Y’s, Inc. started its Cerebral Infarction Rehabilitation Center business with an awareness that people suffering from the aftereffects of cerebral infarction are not receiving adequate rehabilitation. The goal is to create a society in which individuals and their families suffering from the aftereffects of cerebral infarction can pursue the richness of their own lives.

The number of stroke cases globally is increasing every year, with the total number expected to reach 3 million by 2025. Even if a patient is fortunate enough to survive a stroke, the rate of significant aftereffects is high. The number of juvenile cases is also increasing, and the aftereffects often hinder patients from returning to work and cause severe problems in their lives. In most cases, rehabilitation is covered by health insurance in Japan under the 150-day rule, which provides coverage for in-patient care at rehabilitation facilities for only 150 days. However, many patients require additional rehabilitation care in order to return to everyday life.

MEDIROM, which operates a diversified healthcare business based on the concept of "more health, more innovative," believes that transferring the operations of the Cerebral Infarction Rehabilitation Center business from Y’s, Inc. will allow us to provide a third option to patients other than the medical and nursing care systems. We will not only improve the quality of daily life of older people who have suffered a stroke but also support working-age people who have given up on their dreams to return to work.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates 308 (as of June 30, 2024) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku® being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business and launched new healthcare programs using an on-demand training app called “Lav®”, which is developed by the Company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet®”. In 2023, MEDIROM launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for corporate clients, and has received orders from a broad range of industries, including nursing care, transportation, construction, and manufacturing, among others. MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health-related product and service offerings will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://medirom.co.jp/en.

