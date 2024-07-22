Chain Bridge I to Acquire Phytanix Bio, Creating a New Public Company Focused on Developing Next Generation Cannabinoid and Cannabinoid-like Medicines

Phytanix Bio is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company founded by former members and associates of GW Pharmaceuticals, holding exclusive cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like medicine intellectual property (IP)

The transaction reflects a pre-deal valuation of $58 million for Phytanix Bio plus the assumption of $17 million of preferred stock and $4.4 million of short-term debt that will be exchanged for convertible preferred stock at deal close

The business combination is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the combined company to be listed on Nasdaq Capital Markets under the ticker “PHYX”



NEW YORK and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phytanix Bio, an innovative pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of therapeutics based on cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like molecules, and Chain Bridge I (Nasdaq: CBRG) (“CBRG”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2024, the combined company will be named Phytanix Inc., and its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “PHYX.”

The new company will be led by Phytanix Bio’s founders Colin Stott, the former R&D operations director at GW Pharmaceuticals; Dominic Schiller, who formerly led GW’s external IP strategy for more than a decade; and Barrett Evans, managing director at EMC2 Capital.

Mr. Evans will serve as CEO of the combined company; Mr. Stott will serve as chief operating officer; and Mr. Schiller will lead the legal and IP strategy. Guy Webber, a former GW preclinical team member and world-leading expert in cannabinoids/drug metabolism, will lead preclinical development for the organization.

“We are very happy to join forces with CBRG,” said Barrett Evans, CEO of Phytanix. “Phytanix has all the necessary IP, scientific acumen and expertise, as well as management experience to create a new generation of medicines made from cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like molecules for patients with serious unmet medical needs. Our team brings a wealth of firsthand experience and executional knowledge in cannabinoid-based medicine innovation and intellectual property generation, having played crucial roles in the development, and protection of Sativex® and Epidiolex® — key regulatory-approved medicines developed by GW Pharmaceuticals, which was later acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for $7.2 billion.”

Andrew Cohen, CEO, and director of CBRG said, “After an exhaustive search for the right partner, we are delighted to merge with Phytanix Bio. The talented founding team has the depth of experience we were looking for in a still nascent industry of developing life-changing cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like medicines. The team’s initial drug pipeline is well conceived and designed. Having developed regulatory-approved medicines in this sector before, the management group is equipped with the knowledge and expertise to advance a new portfolio of medicines with similar therapeutic capabilities that can address unmet medical needs. Together as Phytanix, we look forward to transforming our promising technologies and IP into world class, regulatory-approved medicines.”

Phytanix is pioneering a new and innovative approach in the development of cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like medicines. It focuses on the use of botanically inspired active pharmaceutical ingredients to generate new mechanisms of action and IP across a range of therapeutic areas. The company also aims to reduce potential adverse events and de-risk its overall drug development strategy by focusing on active ingredients which have already demonstrated good tolerability in humans or are closely related to existing drug substances that have been evaluated and show tolerability in large clinical cohorts of people.

The resources of the combined company are expected to provide Phytanix with the necessary capital to advance its lead product candidates into clinical trials, targeting treatment resistant facial seizures and Painful Bladder Syndrome (PBS, formerly known as Interstitial Cystitis (IC)).

Key Transaction Terms

Upon the closing of the business combination, and assuming no redemptions of shares of CBRG by its public stockholders, Phytanix would expect to receive up to $11 million of cash held in Trust. The business combination is not subject to a minimum cash condition. The parties intend to seek to raise additional convertible preferred stock in the months following the signing of the business combination agreement and will continue to seek to secure such additional financing over time.

The Boards of Directors of both Phytanix Bio and CBRG have unanimously approved the proposed transaction, including a separate vote by CBRG’s independent directors. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, pending approval from both CBRG and Phytanix Bio shareholders. Details regarding the composition of the new company’s board, governance, and other relevant information will be disclosed in due course.

Additional information about the transaction will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by CBRG with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, CBRG intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus, and will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC.

Advisors

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough is acting as legal counsel to CBRG. Titan Advisors has acted as capital markets advisors for Phytanix Bio, and Phytanix Bio was advised by Catherine Basinger Evans, Esq.

About Phytanix Bio

Phytanix Bio is a preclinical stage company, specializing in the development of pharmaceutical medicines made from cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like active ingredients.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I (Nasdaq: CBRG) is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

