KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 15 July 2024 and 19 July 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 15-07-2024 93 000 € 6 358 736 € 68.37 € 67.88 € 68.78 16-07-2024 92 000 € 6 304 502 € 68.53 € 67.80 € 68.70 17-07-2024 92 000 € 6 298 890 € 68.47 € 68.20 € 68.76 18-07-2024 93 000 € 6 317 499 € 67.93 € 67.70 € 68.60 19-07-2024 94 000 € 6 356 393 € 67.62 € 67.16 € 67.96

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 20 299 766 on 19 July 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 251 890 926.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment