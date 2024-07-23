Global Agricultural Textiles Market Size To Worth USD 25.02 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.70%

New York, United States , July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Textiles Market Size is to Grow from USD 15.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 25.02 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.70% during the projected period.





Products made of agricultural textiles, or agro textiles, increase productivity, shield farmers from harmful chemicals and pesticides, and keep soil from drying out. The word "agro-textile" has been used recently to refer to materials used in horticulture and agriculture that are knitted, woven, and non-woven. Reducing the use of hazardous pesticides and herbicides promotes a sustainable farming culture and is also good for the environment. Agricultural textiles have remarkable mechanical potential, environmental resistance, simplicity of processing, and durability features that can enhance the safety, quantity, and quality of agricultural products. Textile textiles have been utilized in agriculture for a very long period. Most textile materials are woven or nonwoven in manufacture and are made of synthetic materials in a variety of decompositions. Furthermore, future expansion in the worldwide agricultural textiles market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for agricultural products. Any agricultural commodity or product, whether raw or processed, that is derived from livestock is referred to as an agricultural product. Agricultural textiles are used to protect crops from insects and birds, as well as to provide shade for plants, which increases crop yield. Furthermore, going forward, the market for agricultural textiles is expected to be driven by the rise in sustainable agriculture methods. Sustainable farming operations employ socially and environmentally conscious farming methods to increase crop output over the long term, reducing adverse environmental effects, and fostering equitable working conditions for farmers. However, increased raw material costs substantially impede the expansion of the worldwide agricultural textile industry. The rising cost of raw materials is creating challenges for the sector.

Browse key industry insights spread across 193 pages with 112 Market data tables and figures & charts from the Report on the " Global Agricultural Textiles Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Woven, Knitted, Non-Woven, and Others), By Material (Nylon, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyesters, and Others), By Application (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The knitted segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agricultural textiles market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global agricultural textiles market is divided into woven, knitted, non-woven, and others. Among these, the knitted segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agricultural textiles market during the projected timeframe. The fabric's multiple applications such as wind control, hail protection, and bird netting are what provide the majority of its revenue. The variety of textiles produced by knitting techniques and the ease of handling knitted fabric has led to a growth in demand for the product. Non-woven fibers can be produced by a variety of techniques, such as chemical bonding, thermal fusion, and mechanical entanglement. A web is created throughout manufacture, adding first mechanical strength and later other properties according to the fiber's intended use.

The polyethylene segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global agricultural textiles market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the material, the global agricultural textiles market is divided into nylon, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyesters, and others. Among these, the polyethylene segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global agricultural textiles market during the projected timeframe. Thermoplastic polymer polyethylene has a volatile crystalline structure and a wide range of uses, depending on the kind. One of the most widely used materials for agricultural textiles is polyethylene, which is somewhat more expensive than polypropylene. Farm products are covered in HDPE fabrics, which shield them from UV radiation and inclement weather. HDPE Yarns are a useful foundation material for applications including braiding, twisting, and weaving. Technically, they are resistant to both alkalis and acids.

The aquaculture segment is predicted for the highest revenue share in the global agricultural textiles market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global agricultural textiles market is divided into agriculture, horticulture, forestry, aquaculture, and others. Among these, the aquaculture segment is predicted for the highest revenue share in the global agricultural textiles market during the estimated period. The demand for seafood is rising, and this has led to an increase in aquaculture and the growth of the fishing net industry. Other industries that have benefited from this growth include nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The crops that grow under shade nets are chosen depending on how well they tolerate light. They also help to reduce damage from excessive heat and increase agricultural yield in the summer. They are used in a variety of procedures, such as floriculture, nursery operations, and vermicomposting.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural textiles market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural textiles market over the forecast period. The region's noteworthy share can be attributed to the rising demand for agricultural products resulting from changing consumer preferences and population expansion. Due to the significant demand generated by the developing economies of China and India. In addition, China is the biggest consumer since it uses a lot of these textiles for its agricultural and aquaculture sectors. These uses include using nets, mulches, and storage bags to save aquatic life and crops.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global agricultural textiles market during the projected timeframe. Research into more sustainable agriculture practices and consumer interest in organic products will both rise. China is the top region in terms of the agricultural textile market. The region's expanding aquaculture sector, which generates fish oils, shell meats, and other products, as well as increased domestic consumption, accounts for this development. Policies that support aquaculture at the federal level will drive up demand for these textiles.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Agricultural Textiles Market include Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton Industries, Meyabond, Capatex, Neo Corp International, Garware Technical Fibres, HUESKER Synthetic, Maccaferri, Koninklijke Ten Cate, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Leggett & Platt, SRAM & MRAM Group, Bonar Technical Fabrics, Visaka Industries Limited, and Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Beaulieu Technical Textiles highlighted performance and sustainability when introducing their Recover and Recover Pro ground covers at GreenTech Amsterdam 2024. Recover uses recycled materials to reduce CO2 emissions and increase durability, while Recover Pro uses volcanic lava rock to improve plant health and water management. The line provides longevity, cannabis, and UV protection.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Agricultural Textiles Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Agricultural Textiles Market, By Product

Woven

Knitted

Non-Woven

Others

Global Agricultural Textiles Market, By Material

Nylon

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyesters

Others

Global Agricultural Textiles Market, By Application

Agriculture

Horticulture

Forestry

Aquaculture

Others

Global Agricultural Textiles Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



