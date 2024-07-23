Pico Expands European Market Coverage with MTS Markets

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, today announced the integration of MTS Markets onto PicoNet™, delivering enhanced market connectivity, comprehensive data and order entry solutions.



MTS Markets, a premier provider of electronic trading solutions, has facilitated an orderly electronic fixed income market in Europe since 1988. With MTS Markets now accessible on PicoNet, clients can seamlessly access a full suite of MTS feed services, including MTS Live, MTS BondVision, and MTS Order Entry. These services provide real-time market data and efficient order entry capabilities, crucial for optimizing trading strategies and making informed investment decisions.

“We are excited to integrate MTS Markets onto PicoNet, significantly enhancing our fixed income connectivity and data services in Europe,” said Ian McIntyre, Global Head of Market Data Services. “The inclusion of MTS feed services ensures our clients receive first-rate, reliable data, empowering them to navigate the fixed income market with greater precision and confidence.”

Key benefits of the integration include:

High-Performance Connectivity: Clients benefit from uninterrupted colocation and connectivity throughout Europe, ensuring seamless data transmission with minimal latency and access to MTS Live, MTS BondVision, and MTS Order Entry feeds.

Redline Integration: Normalized feeds available via Redline InRush and efficient order execution through Execution Gateway, leveraging MTS Live (FIX protocol) and MTS Cash Market (SDP protocol).

Corvil Network Analytics: Comprehensive network monitoring via Corvil Analytics provides real-time performance telemetry and sophisticated analytics.

Global Infrastructure Solutions: Pico’s infrastructure supports scalability to meet growing client needs while maintaining the highest data security standards.

Expert Support Services: Dedicated support teams with specialized knowledge in fixed income trading provide proactive guidance and immediate issue resolution, ensuring superior client experience.

The migration of MTS Markets to Aruba (IT3), where Pico maintains an extensive footprint, provides an alternative access point for customers needing access to MTS trading venues. This strategic move highlights Pico’s commitment to offering flexible and scalable solutions tailored to the evolving demands of the financial industry.

The addition of MTS Markets onto PicoNet aims to support European fixed income trading firms, including banks and hedge funds, seeking reliable and comprehensive connectivity solutions. Pico’s advanced technology ecosystem provides high-performance raw and historical market data, hosting, cloud-based backtesting, replay capabilities, and Corvil Analytics, underscoring Pico’s commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit: https://www.pico.net/