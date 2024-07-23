U.S. Heating Pads Market Insights Report 2024-2029: Key Companies are Offering Heating Pads for Multi-Purpose Applications Along with New Features

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Heating Pads Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Heating Pads Market was valued at USD 544.76 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 668.81 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.48%.

The U.S. heating pad market report contains exclusive data on 31 vendors. Few key players and the presence of many other prominent vendors fragment the market. The vendors compete in this market with price, features, technology, ease of use, applications, etc. Various companies are offering hating pads for multi-purpose applications along with new features.

The new features include advanced heat control, smart technology integration, improved materials for comfort, and combination therapy with vibration or massage. Major players in the market are Bear Down Brands, LLC., Beurer, Conair LLC, Compass Health Brands, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Etsy, Inc., Nature Creation, Newell Brands, Thermalon, and Walgreens Boots Alliance.



Advancement in Heating Pads



The advancement in heating pads is a major trend in the U.S. heating pads market due to various factors, including tech-savvy consumers, a rising focus on pain management, and rising competition among vendors in the U.S. market. In the U.S., people are taking more interest in smart devices to maintain their wellness and health. Heating pads with digital controls that can connect to apps fit this trend.

The new heating pads offer smart control options, targeted therapy, auto-shutoff, and adjustable temperature options. The popularity of infrared heating pads is rising in the U.S. market as they enhance healing by penetrating intensely into the skin. This effect of advanced heating pads is known to have a stronger impact while requiring minimum time to provide pain relief. Thus, advanced heating pads are in demand and cater to different kinds of chronic pain, which helps them gain traction in the U.S. market. In the U.S., chronic pain is becoming a rising concern, and the advancement in heating pads is the best solution to get relief from such pain at home.

The rising geriatric population in the U.S. and the increasing number of people suffering from chronic pain increase the demand for faster pain relief for a longer duration. For instance, the geriatric population in the U.S. has reached around 58 million in 2020, which has accounted for around 55 million in 2020. With the rising cost of healthcare in the U.S., people prefer such home remedies. These technological advancements make heating pads more user-friendly, effective, and versatile, driving the demand for the U.S. heating pads market during the forecast period.



Growing Demand for Cordless Heating Pads



The trend of cordless heating pads is growing significantly in the U.S., with both wireless and battery-operated options available. This trend is driven by versatility, convenience, innovation, safety, and technological advancement. Cordless heating pads provide more movement than traditional corded heating pads. Cordless heating pads reduce the restrictions of corded heating pads due to their length.

Cordless heating pads can be used anywhere and are a comfortable option. In the U.S. market, well-established and new vendors are innovating new designs and styles in heating pads to cater to the trend of cordless heating pads. The wearable heating pads can be easily worn on the back, and offer targeted pain relief.

For instance, Newell Brands offers a wireless heated back wrap uniquely designed for targeted back pain relief. Many companies offer extended battery life for heating pads' longer life. Cordless heating pads can be used in various scenarios, such as outdoor picnics and events. Cordless heating pads also reduce the risk of tripping hazards. These cordless heating pads can be cleaned easily and offer comfort, contributing to their rising popularity in the U.S. market. These reasons drive the demand for heating pads in the U.S. market during the forecast period.



Growing Prevalence of Chronic Pain Conditions and Musculoskeletal Disorder



The prevalence of chronic pain conditions and musculoskeletal disorders is a driver in the U.S. heating pads market due to the aging population, larger target audience, and rising demand for non-pharmaceutical pain relief solutions. In the U.S., millions of people are facing chronic pain issues, and it is affecting their lives. For instance, in 2021, around 21% of U.S. adults have experienced chronic pain issues, which accounted for around 20% in 2016, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People are facing various issues, such as back pain, muscle injuries, and arthritis.

The heating pads provide an accessible and convenient way to manage pain at home without any medication. As the population ages, there is a rise in various chronic conditions. Older adults can use such heating pads to get relief from such chronic conditions. People are choosing heating pads as the safer alternative as there is no drug use involved in achieving pain relief. Due to the rising awareness about the usage of drugs and their long-term effects on the human body, people prefer a drug-free approach.

People in the U.S. focus on maintaining their health by taking more precautions, adopting natural food-eating habits, and increasing exercise activities. The growing awareness about the usage of heating pads and their long-term benefits for human health is expected to increase demand in the U.S. market during the forecast period.



MARKET RESTRAINTS

Side Effects of the Heating Pads



The side effects of heating pads can challenge the U.S. market. Heating pads offer various benefits, but a few drawbacks can be challenging, including burns, overuse, and fire risks. The improper use of heating pads, such as for a longer period of use or when using them in high-temperature settings, might cause skin burns. It is a specific concern for people with circulation problems or diabetes.

Falling asleep with heating pads or leaving them unattended can be a fire hazard. Relying solely on heating pads for relief might also create a serious underlying condition. Thus, it is necessary to contact a doctor regarding the longer and continuous usage of heating pads. As heating pads emit heat, it might be dangerous to use them improperly. Thus, the side effects of the heating pads may hinder growth in the U.S. market during the forecast period.



SEGMENT INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY PRODUCT TYPE



The U.S. heating pad market is segmented by product type into electric, microwavable, and others. The electric product segment held the largest market share in 2023. The segmental growth is due to affordability, consistent heat generation, and ease of use with the automatic shutoff and temperature control features.

INSIGHT BY APPLICATION TYPE



The U.S. heating pad market by application is categorized into pain management, injury recovery, and others. The pain management segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. In the U.S., many people are facing chronic pain issues such as back pain, muscle tension, and arthritis. Thus, heating pads offer a drug-free and convenient pain management solution at home. Around 17 million people in the U.S. are living with high-impact chronic pain, which affects their work life and daily routine. These factors drive the demand for heating pads in the U.S. market.

INSIGHT BY AGE GROUP TYPE



Based on the age group segment, the 65 & above segment dominates with the largest U.S. heating pad market share. This segment includes most of the senior people experiencing chronic pain conditions like back pain and arthritis. As heating pads offer a drug-free and convenient pain management solution at home, drive the demand for heating pads in the U.S. market during the forecast period. In the U.S., seniors prefer heating pads for pain management in everyday activities or as a part of physical therapy - 1 among 12 adults who have high-impact chronic pain in the U.S. The growing senior population in the U.S. is projected to increase the number of people having chronic pain conditions in the U.S.

INSIGHT BY GENDER TYPE



Based on gender type, the female segment shows prominent growth, with the highest CAGR of the U.S. heating pad market. It is driving due to various factors, including rising chronic pain & arthritis conditions and growing usage for relieving menstrual cramps & pain. In the U.S., diagnosed with arthritis among women groups is rising significantly. Heating pads are ideal for relieving pain from various chronic pain conditions. Many companies offer plush and soft fabrics and stylish & innovative feature-based heating pads to attract women groups. The rising awareness about heating pads among women and their benefits for health & wellness drives the demand for them in the U.S. market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the U.S. heating pad market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. heating pad market?

What are the key drivers of the U.S. heating pad market?

Who are the major players in the U.S. heating pad market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $544.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $668.81 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered United States



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Bear Down Brands, LLC.

Beurer

Conair LLC

Compass Health Brands

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Etsy, Inc.

Nature Creation

Newell Brands

Thermalon

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Other Prominent Vendors

BodyMed

CHATTANOOGA MEDICAL SUPPLY, Inc.

Homedics

Linkwin Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Sunny-Bay

THE HEAT COMPANY

Thermotex Therapy Systems

Xian Bellavie and Sunbright Group Co., Ltd

Battle Creek Equipment Company

Comfier

Dr Trust

FRESH PREP

Gintao

iReliev

Lehot

MaxKare

Slimpla

SuzziPad

ThermaCare

Yeamon Beauty

Warmies USA, LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8ahzp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment