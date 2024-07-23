Art Tourism - Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Expansion of Art Festivals and Biennales Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Art Tourism - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Art Tourism is estimated at US$42.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$48.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the art tourism market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing disposable income and growing middle class worldwide enable more people to travel for leisure and cultural enrichment. Technological advancements, particularly in digital media and social networking, have also played a significant role by making art more accessible and promoting cultural destinations online. The rising interest in experiential travel, where tourists seek unique and meaningful experiences rather than just sightseeing, has further fueled the demand for art tourism.

Additionally, government and private sector investments in cultural infrastructure, such as the expansion of museums and the promotion of art festivals, have enhanced the appeal of various destinations. These factors, combined with a global appreciation for cultural diversity and heritage, are propelling the growth of the art tourism market, ensuring it remains a vibrant and evolving sector in the travel industry.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Concerts & Performances segment, which is expected to reach US$23 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.6%. The Events & Exhibitions segment is also set to grow at 1.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.4% CAGR to reach $9.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

