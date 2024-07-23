Redwood Logistics to Present at Oracle OTM SIG 2024 User Conference Alongside Customers Toro & ChemTreat

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the largest system integrators of Oracle in North America, is a proud sponsor of the Oracle Transportation Management Special Interest Groups (OTM SIG) 2024 User Conference in Philadelphia, PA, August 4-7, 2024. For over 20 years, Redwood has implemented Oracle OTM, GTM, and WMS solutions with a focus on simplifying the customer journey to a digital supply chain. Redwood is excited to be back at the annual OTM SIG conference and is showcasing logistics transformations alongside customers The Toro Company (Toro) and ChemTreat.



Eric Akslen, Transportation Operations at Toro, and Eric Cooper, Solutions Architect at Redwood, will discuss how Toro streamlined its logistics and supply chain operations by leveraging OTM. Through this partnership, Toro automated routing for over 90% of orders, optimizing various logistics factors such as payment terms, transportation modes, and shipping origins. Utilizing Oracle Analytics, Toro now enjoys enhanced visibility into planning performance across all its sites, significantly improving key metrics. This session is scheduled for Monday, August 5, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Melissa Brookman, Logistics Supervisor at ChemTreat, and Max Edfors, Solutions Architect at Redwood, will present on how ChemTreat achieved new efficiencies in bulk chemical shipping and hazardous parcel configuration. By implementing OTM, ChemTreat developed processes for multi-compartment planning and leveraged Redwood’s Parcel API for rating and manifesting hazardous and non-hazardous items across various transport modes. This session is scheduled for Monday, August 5, 10:30 a.m. ET.

Redwood customer TTX will also be presenting at the conference on Round-Trip Shipping Complexities, External User Portals, and Enhanced Workbenches on Tuesday, August 6, 2:50 p.m.

Additionally, Redwood customer HarbisonWalker International (HWI) will be joining Redwood on Thursday, July 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET on LinkedIn Live to share a sneak peak of their session at the OTM User Conference highlighting their OTM design and implementation to replace a 10 year old legacy system, while minimizing the impact to end users and improving processes.

OTM SIG attendees are invited to join Redwood for our annual happy hour at Independence Beer Garden, in partnership with FreightWaves/SONAR and TriumphPay, on Monday, August 5, from 6-9 p.m. ET. Visit Redwood’s website to register for the happy hour or schedule a time to stop by booth #P7 to chat with our experts.

