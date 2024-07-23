Linarc is Named a Finalist in Two Categories in the 2024 SaaS Awards

Los Angeles, CA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc, Inc., the fastest growing collaborative project management platform in the construction industry has been named a finalist in The 2024 SaaS Awards program in the categories of ‘Best SaaS Product for Project Management, Workflow Automation or PLM’ Award, and ‘Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry’ Award.

"Linarc is a key part of the ongoing learning curve in the construction industry with its all-in-one construction management software. By consolidating multiple systems into one powerful, intuitive platform, Linarc reduces the complexity of construction project oversight into an efficient process with technology that is easy to use to gain insights,” said Andrew Yoshimura, founder and CEO of Logic, a leading construction project management consultancy. “Linarc is very deserving of inclusion on the SaaS Awards list of finalists. With features designed to streamline every aspect of construction management, Linarc effortlessly connects the project team for seamless collaboration and a unified workflow. Providing critical insights, Linarc doesn't just simplify construction management—it redefines it."

The SaaS Awards celebrate the latest innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. Spanning 56 categories, the SaaS Awards program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.

“The SaaS Awards is the recognition platform for organizations at the very top of their game, and those who’ve made it to the 2024 finalist round are no exception. We’ve been impressed with the variety of entries, with some outstanding new innovations brought to market,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. “Reaching the finalist stage is no small achievement. A warm congratulations as we head into the next round of judging.”

Linarc's construction management software oversees every aspect of a construction project. Its comprehensive feature set enables seamless project management within a single, intuitive, and easy-to-use platform. Linarc integrates effortlessly with ERPs and other software for accounting and transparency.

“We are delighted to have been named a finalist in both the Best SaaS Product for Project Management, Workflow Automation category, and Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry categories in the 2024 SaaS Awards,” said Shanthi Rajan, CEO of Linarc. “This is recognition for our hard-working team and confirms our commitment to providing our customers with a cutting-edge solution tailor made to oversee and enhance what happens where and when in a construction project. We are proud to be included with the other nominees and look forward to seeing how the next stage of the program unfolds.”

To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-finalists. For more information about Linarc, please visit: https://linarc.com/project-management/.

# # #

About Linarc

Linarc is a modern, easy-to-use, all-in-one cloud-based construction management software for teams. Collaborate and manage multiple projects from anywhere. Gain complete visibility into your operations, keep your team accountable, and make informed decisions based on data you can trust. Learn more: https://linarc.com/

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.



