Proscia Advances New Era Of AI In Pathology With Major Update To Concentriq AP

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia® , a global leader in AI-enabled pathology solutions for precision medicine, has introduced the next version of Concentriq® AP *. The release includes new functionality that advances the impact of AI in shaping pathologists’ understanding of four of the top five most common cancers worldwide. Concentriq AP is a cloud-based workflow solution that helps even the largest global laboratory networks achieve the confidence and efficiency gains enabled by digital pathology.



The major update delivers the industry’s first multi-AI workflows, which simultaneously display results from more than one application in Proscia’s precision medicine AI portfolio on the same image. Pathologists can tap into the comprehensive picture these applications collectively provide in a single pane of glass, moving beyond analyzing insights from individual solutions in isolation. Applications for breast, colon, gastric, lung, and prostate images are immediately available, and Proscia will address additional tissue types and use cases as it expands its portfolio with other leading third-party solutions.

“Proscia is ushering in a new era of AI in pathology,” said Derek C. Welch, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice-President at PathGroup. “As AI continues to demonstrate benefits, laboratories are increasingly seeking to leverage a variety of applications. Concentriq AP now enables them to realize the collective value of a broad AI portfolio while providing a robust solution for their routine operations.”

The new release of Concentriq AP also offers features and functionality including:

The ability to view and ingest DICOM images , laying the foundation for realizing the IT efficiencies and enhanced interoperability this standard delivers.

, laying the foundation for realizing the IT efficiencies and enhanced interoperability this standard delivers. API updates that enable the seamless integration of additional third-party and customer-built AI applications into Concentriq AP’s multi-AI workflows.

that enable the seamless integration of additional third-party and customer-built AI applications into Concentriq AP’s multi-AI workflows. Full support for 13 languages aligned to Proscia’s growing global customer base.

aligned to Proscia’s growing global customer base. Performance, scalability, and usability enhancements that optimize Concentriq AP as laboratories look to achieve 100% digitization.

“We built the new version of Concentriq AP working closely with our growing customer base to realize our vision for pathology’s precision medicine future,” said Sowmya Ballakur, Proscia’s Senior Vice President of Product. “It gives them the features they need to scale their use of AI-enabled pathology and capitalize on the latest innovations that shape our understanding of disease.”

Today’s news comes on the heels of a series of announcements from Proscia. The company recently released findings from a study conducted with Quest Diagnostics, a leading provider of diagnostic information services, on the impact of its AI-enabled workflows. It also announced a partnership with Nucleai through which it will be making Nucleai’s AI predictive biomarkers available as part of its precision medicine AI portfolio. Additionally, Proscia has grown its clinical customer base by more than 100% in the past year.

To learn more about the new release of Concentriq AP, register for Proscia’s webinar. “ Concentriq AP: A New Era Of AI In Pathology ” will take place on September 17, 2024 at 12PM ET.

*Concentriq AP is for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating the transformation to digital pathology to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate R&D, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision medicine. Leading diagnostic laboratories and 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia’s software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com.

