Proscia Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Strengthening Enterprise Trust

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia® , a pathology AI company, has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit. This milestone underscores the company’s enterprise-grade security and operational rigor, reinforcing its role as the partner of choice for large-scale digital pathology adoption among life sciences organizations and diagnostic laboratories. In 2025, Proscia has completed an industry record number of enterprise go-lives.

A Gold Standard for Enterprise Trust

SOC 2 Type II, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a widely recognized compliance framework for evaluating an organization’s controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality. Proscia’s certification indicates that it has implemented independently verified safeguards that operate effectively over time. This milestone also builds on Proscia’s broader security, quality, and compliance posture, which includes ISO 27001 certification for information security management and ISO 13485 compliance for medical device quality management.

“Security is non-negotiable for Proscia and our customers,” said Coleman Stavish, Proscia’s Chief Technology Officer. “Leading life sciences organizations and diagnostic laboratories rely on our platform for patient-centered, mission-critical work. Our SOC 2 Type II certification validates the security-first culture and operational rigor that guide us.”

Proscia’s Concentriq® AI platform powers pathology from drug discovery to diagnostics. Its user base includes 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and major laboratories on track to make more than 8 million diagnoses on the platform.

Deployments at Scale

Proscia’s certified security posture adds to its track record of rapidly scaling enterprise digital pathology deployments on Concentriq. Over the past year, Proscia has accelerated its deployment momentum, enabling large-scale transitions across hundreds of sites, supported by:

Bidirectional LIS Interoperability with Epic Beaker and More : Concentriq has been integrated with more than 100 LIS deployments across customer sites, including instances of Epic Beaker, CoPath, NovoPath, LigoLab, and Orchard Harvest.

: Concentriq has been integrated with more than 100 LIS deployments across customer sites, including instances of Epic Beaker, CoPath, NovoPath, LigoLab, and Orchard Harvest. 125+ Integrated AI Applications: Proscia’s precision medicine AI portfolio seamlessly incorporates best-in-class applications into Concentriq.

Proscia’s seamlessly incorporates best-in-class applications into Concentriq. The Power of Amazon Web Services (AWS): Concentriq is delivered as a SaaS application on AWS, providing enterprise-grade security, storage optimization, and elastic scalability for cost-effective performance at scale. The platform also integrates with AWS HealthImaging for storing, analyzing, and sharing whole slide images in the cloud at petabyte scale.

Concentriq is delivered as a SaaS application on AWS, providing enterprise-grade security, storage optimization, and elastic scalability for cost-effective performance at scale. The platform also integrates with for storing, analyzing, and sharing whole slide images in the cloud at petabyte scale. Dedicated Support for Critical Diagnostic Work: Proscia offers 24/7 expert support to meet laboratories’ demanding operational requirements, minimize downtown, and ensure diagnostic turnaround times remain on target.

About Proscia

Proscia is rewiring pathology for precision medicine to improve patient outcomes. Its technology fuels the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics, harnessing data and AI in the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global laboratory network on track to deliver more than 8 million diagnoses annually rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. For more information, visit proscia.com and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

