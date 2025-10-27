Spaarne Gasthuis to Advance its Commitment to Patient Care with Proscia’s Software

HAARLEM, Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spaarne Gasthuis , a top clinical teaching hospital serving part of the Greater Amsterdam region, is fully digitizing its pathology practice with Concentriq® AP-Dx * from Proscia® . With this software platform, the hospital will empower its pathologists to play an even more significant role in guiding personalized treatment decisions for hundreds of thousands of patients each year.

“We are committed to providing highly specialized care to every patient, and that almost always starts with a precise, timely diagnosis,” said Timo van Dam, Head of the Pathology Department at Spaarne Gasthuis. “Choosing Proscia was a decision we approached carefully, and we are confident its team will be a strategic, long-term partner. Its software will grow with our needs, its people are invested in our success, and its bold vision will help keep us at the forefront of our field.”

Spaarne Gasthuis will use the platform for primary diagnosis and collaboration, driving efficiency and expanding access to expertise. Concentriq AP-Dx enables cases to be rapidly shared with subspecialists as well as with peers at other hospitals, such as those in the OncoNoVo+ regional cancer network. This includes fellow network member and Proscia customer the Netherlands Cancer Institute.

An open platform, Concentriq AP-Dx is designed to give Spaarne Gasthuis the flexibility to choose the scanners and AI applications that best achieve its goals as they expand. It also bidirectionally integrates with the hospital’s laboratory information system (LIS), tightly aligning digital pathology with existing workflows to drive a faster transition away from the microscope. Because the hospital will deploy Concentriq AP-Dx in the cloud, it will further accelerate time-to-value and optimize its total cost of ownership as it scales.

“Fully digitizing its practice from day one speaks volumes about Spaarne Gasthuis’ approach to AI-driven pathology,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “The team recognizes the value and is eager to deliver it to patients. As an academic medical center, it is also well positioned to build on this foundation to advance the scientific research it conducts.”

Pathology images offer one of the most detailed and direct views of diseases like cancer, holding the keys to insights that can accelerate biomedical research and fuel the next wave of AI development. Just as Spaarne Gasthuis pursues scientific research to innovate and improve care, Proscia’s broader product portfolio enables organizations to tap into the full potential of pathology images—from drug discovery to diagnostics—transforming how disease is understood and treated.

*Concentriq AP-Dx is FDA-cleared for primary diagnosis in the United States (U.S.) with the Hamamatsu NanoZoomer® S360MD Slide scanner and is licensed in Canada and CE‑marked under the EU IVDR for primary diagnosis. Concentriq AP-Dx is not intended for use with frozen sections, cytology, or non-FFPE hematopathology specimens.

About Proscia

Proscia is rewiring pathology for precision medicine to improve patient outcomes. Its software, AI, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics, driving the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global laboratory network on track to deliver more than 8 million diagnoses annually rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. For more information, visit proscia.com and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

About Spaarne Gasthuis

Spaarne Gasthuis is a leading top clinical teaching hospital that provides high-quality patient care. The hospital trains the professionals of the future and places emphasis on scientific research and innovation. Together with patients and partners, the hospital continuously works to improve healthcare and quality of life. Spaarne Gasthuis offers specialist medical care to residents of Kennemerland, Haarlemmermeer, and the Duin- and Bollenstreek, while also providing top clinical care for the whole of the Netherlands.

