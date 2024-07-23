SMX Awarded $2B FCHS-2 Contract Vehicle Through Department of Interior

HERNDON, Va., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions, announced today that is has been awarded the Foundation Cloud Hosting Services 2 (FCHS-2) contract vehicle as a prime contractor through the Department of Interior (DOI) to provide cloud-based licensing and services. FCHS-2 is a multiple-award Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract that can be utilized across the Federal Government with an estimated ceiling value of $2 Billion and a 10-year contract length.



SMX is one of only seven contractors selected to be eligible for awards under the FCHS-2 IDIQ contract. This award is a successful continuation of SMX’s previous work on FCHS. Scope of work in support of the contract includes but is not limited to, defining and architecting FedRAMP and Section 508 compliant cloud solutions that take full advantage of cloud computing benefits to maximize capacity utilization, improving IT flexibility and responsiveness, and minimize cost over time. Solutions include software as a service, platform as a service, infrastructure as a service and hybrid solutions.

Sandeep Dorawala, President of the SMX Digital Solutions Group, commented, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to build on our foundation of providing next-generation digital transformation services for the DOI. We look forward to identifying and delivering emerging cloud modernization services and solutions that will accelerate mission execution for the FCHS-2 stakeholders.”

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/ .

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.