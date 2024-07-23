Progress Introduces MarkLogic FastTrack, Helping Organizations Harness the Power of Connected Data

New UI toolkit enables customers to build data-driven applications up to 90% faster than starting from scratch



BURLINGTON, Mass., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced the availability of Progress® MarkLogic® FastTrack™, a UI toolkit for building data- and search-driven applications to visually explore complex connected data stored in Progress® MarkLogic® platform. Applications built with MarkLogic FastTrack UI toolkit help data users, analysts and decision-makers uncover unique insights and relationships through interactive, user-friendly and visually rich interfaces.

While organizations add more diverse data types to provide context for business analytics, they struggle to gain deep insights as most business intelligence tools can visualize one aspect of data at a time, giving only a partial representation of what’s going on. Data and analytics leaders must bridge the gap between the analytics of today and the context-enriched analysis their industry demands.

With today’s release of MarkLogic FastTrack, Progress enables IT and data experts to better collaborate on providing workers and decision-makers across the organization with easy, visual access to the enterprise data they need to inform strategic business initiatives and answer sophisticated questions other analytics tools can’t, significantly shortening the time to insight. In addition, organizations can accelerate business insights and add depth to their AI-driven applications and systems by enhancing their ability to automate data analysis and interpretation, ultimately shortening their data-to-insight lifecycle.

“It’s no longer a matter of choice – organizations must tap into the power of unstructured data to manage, predict and prepare for the future,” said Stewart Bond, VP of Data Integration and Data Intelligence Software Research, IDC. “Data is distributed, diverse and dynamic -- constantly changing. Organizations that make consolidation and monitoring of data in real-time a high priority, and invest in enabling technology, have a greater opportunity for competitive advantage.”

MarkLogic FastTrack, a React UI toolkit leveraging Progress® KendoReact™ UI library, includes customizable components and multi-model data visualization techniques for building search-to-visualization applications. The ready-to-use components enable development teams to assemble the functionality mix they need to develop end-user applications up to 90% faster than starting from scratch. The native integration with MarkLogic Server significantly simplifies app development and data access with no ETL or API design required. Built-in synchronization of the data components allows developer teams to easily build interfaces that present relationships between geospatial, temporal and graph data in a single UI.

In addition to significant developer benefits, MarkLogic FastTrack helps data citizens and decision-makers more easily search, explore and analyze various dimensions of an enterprise’s proprietary information (private, public, OSINT and more) in an interactive, visually cohesive interface. They can combine and cluster data exploration techniques to navigate and understand large amounts of complex data and gain deep insights into underlying patterns and relationships for better decision making. For example, analysts can perform exploratory geo-temporal analysis to see how differences in data distribution mapped to a location change over time, such as with epidemiology.

Applications built with MarkLogic FastTrack can help trace back events, investigate and help prevent fraud or disaster, monitor critical information and physical inventory and more. MarkLogic FastTrack extends the MarkLogic platform proposition to provide agile, end-to-end data management by adding visual data exploration and advanced analytics and UI development capabilities, so customers have the tools to build high-end applications and connected user experiences.

Included in MarkLogic FastTrack:

Customizable UI Components: High-performance and feature-rich React UI components to better meet business requirements with out-of-the-box functionality.

High-performance and feature-rich React UI components to better meet business requirements with out-of-the-box functionality. Custom Search Facets and Dynamic Filters: Enable end-users to easily navigate and explore large data in detail.

Enable end-users to easily navigate and explore large data in detail. Visualization Techniques for Any Data: Geospatial map, timeline, network graph, charts and text components so users can discover various dimensions of their data to accelerate informed decision making.

Geospatial map, timeline, network graph, charts and text components so users can discover various dimensions of their data to accelerate informed decision making. Data Access Layer: Simplifies app development and data access through pre-built integration with MarkLogic Server, with no ETL or API design required.

Simplifies app development and data access through pre-built integration with MarkLogic Server, with no ETL or API design required. Full-Text Search: Powered by the MarkLogic native search capabilities, delivers instant, relevant results sourced across all data stored in the MarkLogic database.

Powered by the MarkLogic native search capabilities, delivers instant, relevant results sourced across all data stored in the MarkLogic database. Sample Apps: Easy-to-follow blueprint for quickly developing common scenarios.

“A composable, component-based approach to app building favors greater agility, improved developer productivity and faster time to insight, all of which are critical in today’s highly complex, fast-paced business environment,” said John Ainsworth, EVP & General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “With the launch of MarkLogic FastTrack, users can leverage one powerful tool to visualize data in context that will make a true impact on their business.”

MarkLogic FastTrack UI toolkit is available today. For more information, visit our website and What’s New page.

