Unissant Announces President/CEO Transition

HERNDON, Va., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant Inc. (Unissant) today announced that Sumeet Shrivastava has taken the helm as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer. After 16 years as CEO, Founder Manish Malhotra transitions to a new role as Chief Strategy Officer while remaining Unissant Board Chairman. The move marks a pivotal moment in the firm’s growth from a small company to a mid-tier firm. Unissant is focused on delivering transformative, trusted, and secure data solutions for federal healthcare and national security missions.

Shrivastava brings more than 30 years of government IT industry experience. For the past two years, he has served as a member of the Unissant Board of Advisors. He previously served as President and CEO of ARRAY, leading its graduation from the small business program. Before that, Shrivastava served as SVP for the Public Sector at Keane (now NTT Data) and EVP and COO of government IT contractor ANSTEC. He holds an MBA from the George Mason University, where he now Chairs the George Mason University Foundation, and is an active community leader serving on the Boards of Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation (Chair), GO Virginia Region 7 (Vice Chair), and the Shakespeare Theatre Company.

“Sumeet has been a trusted advisor to Unissant for the past two years and to me personally for almost two decades,” stated Malhotra. “His extensive GovCon background, impressive track record in scaling companies, and commitment to a corporate culture founded in collaboration and innovation all make Sumeet the ideal successor. With his strong leadership experience, I am confident that Unissant will reach new heights while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our federal clients.”

Malhotra continues with the company he founded, transitioning to focus on growth initiatives and innovation in his role as Chief Strategy Officer. He will also remain Unissant Chairman.

“I met Manish in 2008, when Unissant was at its infancy,” said Shrivastava. “I’ve seen him grow the company to an award-winning firm recognized for delivering exceptional value to clients across national security and public health missions. Building on the solid foundation he established, I’m thrilled to lead this exciting new chapter in our company’s evolution.”

Unissant Inc. (Unissant) delivers for the agencies that keep our nation healthy and safe. Keeping people and mission at the forefront, we apply our domain expertise, data acumen, and technology know-how to achieve breakthrough results. Agencies turn to Unissant for our expertise in AI, advanced analytics, digital excellence, and cybersecurity solutions.

