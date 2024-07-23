NOVARC TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES AN INDUSTRY FIRST WITH AI, MACHINE LEARNING COMPUTER VISION IN ARC WELDING TO FULLY AUTOMATE THE PIPE WELDING PROCESS

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc., a full-stack robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of cobots and computer vision AI for automated welding applications, announced today the company has launched NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2) , a real-time vision processing system that constantly improves weld quality based on data collection and model enhancement to fully automate the pipe welding process while maximizing productivity and delivering the highest quality welds.

“NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2) is an industry-first as we have developed the intelligence to fully-automate the welding process,” says Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO of Novarc. “This is an accomplishment that has resulted from years of data collected through machine learning, and we are extremely excited to be able to offer this solution to the industry.”

NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2) is the only AI machine learning real-time vision processing system that constantly improves welds based on data collection and model enhancement. NovEye Autonomy gets smarter as it continuously improves through a terabyte-scale library of welding videos, ensuring unmatched precision and reliability.

The software is embedded in the control system of the cobot and controls the weld pool in exactly the same way a human welder would, allowing the boring, repetitive welds to be delegated to the robot. The autonomous welding process enables uninterrupted welding due to NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2’s) multi-pass and multi-layer autonomous welding system, which is able to handle real-world pipe fitting inconsistencies like HiLo and varying root gaps. NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2) can immediately detect and adapt welding parameters to maintain weld integrity.

“NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2) is a truly adaptive welding solution with real-time vision processing and an advanced, complex sensory system,” says Karimazadeh. “It’s powered with advanced, real-time control due to its sophisticated AI, and powerful hardware.”

Fabricators and contract manufacturers worldwide are held to strict standards to provide sophisticated welds for industries such as aerospace, food & beverage, mining, energy, pharmaceutical, shipbuilding, chemical processing, and water treatment & desalination. All of these industries stand to benefit from NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2) which enables high quality welds with zero operator intervention, maximizing productivity and minimizing errors.

As well, NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2) can easily integrate into existing manufacturing processes of customers across a range of industries. The Spool Welding Robot - the hardware component of NovEye Autonomy - is designed with a very small footprint, but a very long reach, enabling it to fit in almost all fabrication shops, and easing the adoption of automation.

Automation is a very big milestone for the welding industry, dramatically reducing human exposure to all welding hazards as it positions the operator several meters away from the welding arc and noxious welding fumes. With NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2), operators can program the weld, and observe the weld away from the arc, reducing the risk of exposure to dangerous fumes and radiant heat. As well, muscle fatigue is reduced as the welding process is fully automated: ultimately, a win-win for the welder and the pipe shop, delivering X-ray quality welds, every time, with zero operator intervention.

NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2) is the result of years of data collected from Novarc’s fleet of SWRs at customer sites in North America, Europe,the Middle East and Australia, and has undergone extensive internal and external testing to ensure all of the features are performing and the weld quality meets ASME standard to ensure unmatched precision and reliability.

About Novarc Technologies Inc.:

Novarc Technologies is a full-stack robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of cobots and AI-based machine vision solutions for autonomous welding. Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is the world’s first of its kind in pipe welding applications. As a proven pioneer in the field, Novarc’s team is dedicated to solving challenging welding automation problems that improve customers’ bottom line.

For more information, visit www.novarctech.com.

