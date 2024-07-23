Leviton Canada donates $100,000 to the Lachine Hospital Foundation to expand services and care in the West Island

MONTREAL, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new $100,000 donation from Leviton Canada is supporting the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign, a collaboration between the MUHC Foundation and the Lachine Hospital Foundation that is raising $5 million dollars to modernize Lachine Hospital. As a local business, Leviton Canada’s gift will support the purchase of lifesaving equipment that will bring excellence in health care to the West Island.



“Being from the community, my family's ties to Lachine Hospital are deeply personal. We have all been treated there over the years, and the staff are so driven and motivated. Most recently, the care my father received at Lachine Hospital before he passed was nothing short of exceptional. This donation is not just a corporate gesture, but a personal testament to the vital role this hospital plays in the community.”

– Jason Prevost, COO of Leviton Canada

The mission of the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign is to raise funds for cutting-edge medical equipment not covered by government budgets. The $5 million will complement the $210M investment from the Quebec government. Lachine Hospital will close to double in size with a new six-story building that will serve the needs of the entire West Island.

“Leviton Canada’s generous donation drives us closer to our goal and exemplifies the powerful effect of community solidarity. With this support, we are set to revolutionize the care we provide, ensuring top-tier medical services for our community that will translate to more lives saved.”

— Hélène V. Gagnon, Co-Chair of the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign and Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement at CAE

The revitalized Lachine Hospital will include advanced surgical suites, a comfortable palliative care unit, and individual patient rooms that allow for privacy and rest. The emphasis is on patient comfort and on bringing world-class health care to the West Island.

“Leviton Canada’s contribution is a powerful boost to our Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign. Thanks to their inspiring leadership and generous contribution, the dedicated health care workers at Lachine Hospital will now be able to provide an even greater level of care and support—directly benefitting patients and their families.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

The Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign has now raised $4M of its $5M goal. The hope is that more businesses and organizations in Lachine and the West Island will come together to complete the campaign, driving excellence in health care for the entire area.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises millions of dollars for the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top research and teaching hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising $200 million to bring world-class health care to our community. Quality health care is funded by the government, but the MUHC Foundation makes the difference between quality and excellence. Our investment in health care enables life-changing and lifesaving health programs and purchases state-of-the-art equipment. Our investment in research leads the way for medical innovations that will benefit people worldwide. Together with our community, we are solving the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

About the Lachine Hospital Foundation

Established in 1976, the Lachine Hospital Foundation raises funds to support excellence in health care at the Lachine Hospital. In 2022, the Lachine Hospital Foundation joined forces with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation to have an even bigger impact on the health of the community. Our Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign is raising $5 million to purchase state-of-the-art equipment to complement the modernization and expansion of the Lachine Hospital, which is currently underway. With the support of our community, the revitalized Lachine Hospital will provide world-class care to the entire West Island. www.lachinehospitalfoundation.ca

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c3f6114-5a27-416a-ac68-7153bcd2eb97