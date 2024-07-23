First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2024.



Net income was $11.4 million compared to the $16.0 million reported for the same period of 2023;

Diluted net income per common share of $0.96 compared to $1.33 for the same period of 2023;

Return on average assets was 0.94% compared to 1.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2023;

Credit loss provision was $3.0 million compared to provision of $1.8 million for the second quarter 2023; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $16.2 million compared to $21.2 million for the same period in 2023.1



The Corporation further reported results for the six months ended June 30, 2024:

Net income was $22.3 million compared to the $32.0 million reported for the same period of 2023;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.89 compared to $2.66 for the same period of 2023;

Return on average assets was 0.93% compared to 1.33% for the six months ended June 30, 2023;

Credit loss provision was $4.8 million compared to provision of $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $31.2 million compared to $42.6 million for the same period in 2023.1



_________________________

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.



Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2024 were $3.20 billion versus $3.10 billion for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of $100 million or 3.22%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $18 million or 0.55% from $3.18 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2024, were $3.20 billion compared to $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $69 million or 2.21%, primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $12.0 million or 0.38% from $3.19 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we experienced another quarter of loan growth. We also saw our net interest margin expand during the quarter as cost of funds pressure moderated. We expect continued improvement in coming quarters. Additionally on July 1st we closed our acquisition of SimplyBank expanding our footprint into attractive southeastern Tennessee markets.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, were $4.11 billion versus $4.12 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.13 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $4.06 billion as of June 30, 2023, a $69 million increase, or 1.70%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $27.2 million, or 0.66%. Non-interest bearing deposits were $748.5 million and time deposits were $585.8 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $817.4 million and $414.2 million, respectively for the same period of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2024, was $530.7 million compared to $496.9 million on June 30, 2023. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has repurchased 228,457 shares of its common stock. There were no shares repurchased during the quarter. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. During the quarter, the Corporation paid a $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in April, and declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend paid on July 15, 2024.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $44.92 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $41.47 as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 8.33%. Tangible Book Value per share was $37.12 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $33.70 as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $3.42 per share or 10.15%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.14% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.44% at June 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $39.3 million, compared to $42.2 million reported for the same period of 2023, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 6.86%, driven primarily by higher interest expense. Interest income increased $4.5 million and interest expense increased $7.4 million year-over-year.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 3.57% compared to the 3.81% reported at June 30, 2023. On a linked quarterly basis, the net interest margin increased 4 basis points from 3.53% at March 31, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2024, were $15.9 million versus $13.3 million as of June 30, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.50% as of June 30, 2024, versus 0.43% as of June 30, 2023.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $3.0 million, compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter 2023. The increase in provision as well as charge-offs discussed below were related to one previously identified credit, reflecting further deterioration in collateral values in the quarter.

Net Charge-Offs

In the second quarter of 2024 net charge-offs were $4.7 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2024, was $38.3 million compared to $39.9 million as of June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.20% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 1.28% as of June 30, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 5 basis points from 1.25% as of March 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $9.9 million and $10.5 million, respectively. The 2023 amount included a $760 thousand gain on the sale of a branch which had been closed.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $32.7 million compared to $31.3 million in 2023. This included $654 thousand of acquisition related expenses during the quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 64.56% for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, versus 58.01% for the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.2 million versus $3.5 million for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 16.29% compared to 17.99% for 2023.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 70 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

E: rmchargue@first-online.com

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 4,891,068 $ 4,852,615 $ 4,877,231 $ 4,891,068 $ 4,877,231 Deposits $ 4,132,327 $ 4,105,103 $ 4,063,155 $ 4,132,327 $ 4,063,155 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 3,204,009 $ 3,191,983 $ 3,134,638 $ 3,204,009 $ 3,134,638 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 38,334 $ 40,045 $ 39,907 $ 38,334 $ 39,907 Total Equity $ 530,670 $ 520,766 $ 496,888 $ 530,670 $ 496,888 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 438,569 $ 428,430 $ 403,824 $ 438,569 $ 403,824 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 4,813,308 $ 4,804,364 $ 4,818,760 $ 4,808,836 $ 4,835,122 Earning Assets $ 4,556,839 $ 4,566,461 $ 4,581,652 $ 4,561,650 $ 4,597,389 Investments $ 1,279,278 $ 1,308,322 $ 1,395,446 $ 1,293,800 $ 1,401,695 Loans $ 3,197,695 $ 3,180,147 $ 3,097,836 $ 3,188,921 $ 3,083,276 Total Deposits $ 4,113,826 $ 4,045,838 $ 4,121,097 $ 4,079,832 $ 4,186,629 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,413,752 $ 3,326,090 $ 3,297,110 $ 3,369,921 $ 3,352,350 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 152,303 $ 221,425 $ 185,318 $ 186,864 $ 140,739 Total Equity $ 517,890 $ 522,720 $ 501,686 $ 520,305 $ 494,760 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 39,294 $ 38,920 $ 42,187 $ 78,214 $ 86,522 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 40,673 $ 40,297 $ 43,581 $ 80,970 $ 89,235 Provision for Credit Losses $ 2,966 $ 1,800 $ 1,800 $ 4,766 $ 3,600 Non-interest Income $ 9,905 $ 9,431 $ 10,453 $ 19,336 $ 19,828 Non-interest Expense $ 32,651 $ 33,422 $ 31,346 $ 66,073 $ 63,667 Net Income $ 11,369 $ 10,924 $ 15,987 $ 22,293 $ 31,967 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.96 $ 0.93 $ 1.33 $ 1.89 $ 2.66 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.54 $ 0.90 $ 0.54 Book Value Per Common Share $ 44.92 $ 44.08 $ 41.47 $ 44.92 $ 41.47 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 36.04 $ 36.26 $ 33.99 $ 37.12 $ 33.70 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 11,814 11,803 12,022 11,809 12,040

_________________________

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Return on average assets 0.94 % 0.91 % 1.34 % 0.93 % 1.33 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 8.78 % 8.36 % 12.75 % 8.57 % 12.92 % Efficiency ratio 64.56 % 67.21 % 58.01 % 65.87 % 58.38 % Average equity to average assets 10.76 % 10.88 % 10.48 % 10.82 % 10.27 % Net interest margin (a) 3.57 % 3.53 % 3.81 % 3.55 % 3.88 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.59 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.39 % 0.23 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.20 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.20 % 1.28 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 240.85 % 165.12 % 300.10 % 240.85 % 300.10 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.50 % 0.76 % 0.43 % 0.50 % 0.43 % Tier 1 leverage 12.14 % 12.02 % 11.49 % 12.14 % 11.49 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 14.82 % 14.69 % 14.44 % 14.82 % 14.44 %

_________________________

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 14,913 $ 17,937 $ 15,583 $ 14,913 $ 15,583 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,353 $ 1,395 $ 682 $ 1,353 $ 682 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 14,563 $ 22,857 $ 12,616 $ 14,563 $ 12,616 Other real estate owned $ 170 $ 167 $ 90 $ 170 $ 90 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 16,086 $ 24,419 $ 13,388 $ 16,086 $ 13,388 Total nonperforming assets $ 18,978 $ 27,307 $ 16,302 $ 18,978 $ 16,302 Gross charge-offs $ 6,091 $ 3,192 $ 3,543 $ 9,283 $ 7,919 Recoveries $ 1,414 $ 1,670 $ 2,030 $ 3,084 $ 4,447 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 4,677 $ 1,522 $ 1,513 $ 6,199 $ 3,472





Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 ($in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 13,582 $ 19,494 Provision for credit losses 2,966 1,800 Provision for unfunded commitments (300 ) (100 ) Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 16,248 $ 21,194





Non-GAAP Reconciliations Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 26,711 $ 39,083 Provision for credit losses 4,766 3,600 Provision for unfunded commitments (300 ) (100 ) Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 31,177 $ 42,583





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 75,073 $ 76,759 Federal funds sold 24,000 282 Securities available-for-sale 1,205,751 1,259,137 Loans: Commercial 1,782,646 1,817,526 Residential 748,044 695,788 Consumer 666,130 646,758 3,196,820 3,160,072 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 7,189 7,749 Allowance for credit losses (38,334 ) (39,767 ) 3,165,675 3,128,054 Restricted stock 15,378 15,364 Accrued interest receivable 23,733 24,877 Premises and equipment, net 65,750 67,286 Bank-owned life insurance 114,767 114,122 Goodwill 86,985 86,985 Other intangible assets 5,116 5,586 Other real estate owned 170 107 Other assets 108,670 72,587 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,891,068 $ 4,851,146 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 748,495 $ 750,335 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 112,679 92,921 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,271,153 3,246,812 4,132,327 4,090,068 Short-term borrowings 38,211 67,221 FHLB advances 108,575 108,577 Other liabilities 81,285 57,304 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,360,398 4,323,170 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,165,023 in 2024 and 16,137,220 in 2023 Outstanding shares-11,814,093 in 2024 and 11,795,024 in 2023 2,016 2,014 Additional paid-in capital 144,632 144,152 Retained earnings 673,728 663,726 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (134,501 ) (127,087 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,350,930 in 2024 and 4,342,196 in 2023 (155,205 ) (154,829 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 530,670 527,976 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,891,068 $ 4,851,146



