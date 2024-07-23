The Oaks at Whitaker Glen Project Breaks Ground

RALEIGH, North Carolina, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oaks at Whitaker Glen, an active senior living community, is set to begin its $385.5 million, multi-phased expansion project that will combine upscale senior living, public-facing retail stores, and health care on one campus.

As a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), its residents will have access to assisted living, as well as health care services, such as skilled nursing, home health, therapy, and more, as their needs change over time.

Upon completion, the community will feature 246 independent living units, ranging from studio size to three bedrooms, 82 assisted living apartments, and a new, 106-bed, state-of-the-art skilled nursing center, all within a sprawling, nearly 20-acre campus.

“This reimagining of The Oaks at Whitaker Glen has been in the works for some time, and we’ve received tremendous support and interest from the community,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, the company developing The Oaks at Whitaker Glen. “We have a very unique offering that will provide active seniors a chance to experience destination, resort living. We intend to use this campus as a blueprint for similar communities we plan to build in the Southeast.”

This innovative, senior lifestyle community will offer lavish homes and top-tier amenities, with an emphasis on service and quality. Future residents can be as active as they want, with features such as:

Resort-style pool for laps, water aerobics, and deep-water treading

Relaxation spa

Poolside grill and restaurant

Fitness center with personal training

Indoor pool

Bistro for casual dining

Pickleball, bocce ball

Putting green and golf simulator

Walking trail, greenhouse, and gardens

Additionally, residents and members of the public will have access to another restaurant, coffee shop, retail pharmacy, physician services, and outpatient rehabilitative therapy.

The Oaks at Whitaker Glen is accepting preconstruction reservations now. Those interested in being part of Raleigh’s premier active senior living community can submit an inquiry here. To learn more about the project and its myriad of features, visit the website here.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources across the Southeast, offering skilled nursing, senior living, assisted living, veteran services, home health, hospice and palliative care, rehabilitative therapy, pharmacy, and infusion services. The organization’s 13,800 employee partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

