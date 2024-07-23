India Veterinary Medicine (Biologics, Pharmaceuticals, Medicated Feed Additives) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Veterinary Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Biologics, Pharmaceuticals, Medicated Feed Additives), Animal Type, Route Of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical), Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India veterinary medicine market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%

The market growth is driven by new product releases, an increase in animal illness outbreaks, demand for animal protein, and awareness of the value of animal healthcare. Other factors fueling the market's expansion are development in veterinary medicine, regulatory assistance, and government initiatives in India. In August 2023, the G20 Pandemic Fund approved India's USD 25 million proposal to improve animal health security for pandemic preparedness and response.







Veterinary medicines are crucial for disease prevention, livestock health, and animal-derived food production. However, low biosecurity and traditional husbandry techniques pose risks of human transmission due to animal contact. Competition in the market is fueled by the presence of small and large enterprises offering a wide range of veterinary medications for various species and market sectors.



In September 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim India entered into a MoU with the Pet Practitioners Association of Mumbai to combat rabies in the Greater Mumbai area. Boehringer Ingelheim India has committed to donate 30,000 doses of its anti-rabies vaccine Rabisin (inactivated and adjuvant rabies glycoproteins) for the vaccination drive and conduct a month-long awareness drive in partnership with PPAM in schools and communities to educate the public about rabies prevention and the human-animal bond.



India Veterinary Medicine Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the pharmaceuticals segment dominated with a revenue share of more than 65% share in 2023, owing to increasing animal health expenditure, product portfolio expansion, R&D activities and new product launches by key companies

Based on animal type, the production animal segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023 pertaining to increasing demand for meat, dairy, and other animal-derived products in India

Based on route of administration, the injectable segment led with the largest revenue share in 2023. The varied benefits and availability of injectable are some of the key factors driving the segment's growth.

Company Profiles

Zoetis Inc.

Ceva Sante Animale

Virbac

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Biovet

Sarabhai Chemicals

Growel Agrovet

LE Mantus Pharmaceuticals

Vetneeds Labs

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Animal type outlook

2.2.3. Route of administration outlook

2.2.4. Distribution channel outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Veterinary Medicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Veterinary Medicine Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Veterinary Medicine Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Veterinary Medicine Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Biologics

4.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1.1. Vaccines

4.4.1.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1.1.1.1. Modified/ Attenuated live

4.4.1.1.1.1.2. Inactivated (Killed)

4.4.1.1.1.1.3. Other vaccines

4.4.1.1.2. Other biologics

4.4.1.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Pharmaceuticals

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.1.1. Parasiticides

4.4.2.1.2. Anti-infectives

4.4.2.1.3. Anti-inflammatory

4.4.2.1.4. Analgesics

4.4.2.1.5. Others

4.4.3. Medicated feed additives



Chapter 5. Veterinary Medicine Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Animal Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Veterinary Medicine Market by Animal Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Production animals

5.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.1.1.1. Poultry

5.4.1.1.2. Pigs

5.4.1.1.3. Cattle

5.4.1.1.4. Sheep & goats

5.4.2. Companion animals

5.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2.1.1. Dogs

5.4.2.1.2. Cats

5.4.2.1.3. Horses



Chapter 6. Veterinary Medicine Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Route of Administration Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Veterinary Medicine Market by Route of Administration Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Oral

6.4.2. Injectable

6.4.3. Topical

6.4.4. Other routes



Chapter 7. Veterinary Medicine Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Veterinary Medicine Market by Distribution Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Veterinary hospitals & clinics

7.4.2. E-commerce

7.4.3. Offline retail stores



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdxf3o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment