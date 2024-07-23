PERDUE FARMS SHOWS PROGRESS ON CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEY

Salisbury, MD, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms unveiled its Fiscal Year 2024 Company Stewardship Report today, highlighting how associates across the entire organization helped deliver on commitments to consumers, customers and farmers, all while living up to the company’s promise to protect the planet and ultimately leave it better for the next generation.

The milestones marked and progress showcased in this new report demonstrate strides toward fostering sustainability in global food systems while meeting growing demand for our products. This includes progress against our goals like diverting 96.8 percent of solid waste from landfills in FY24 and reducing our greenhouse gas intensity by 3.6 percent in the same timeframe.

Published during our 104th year, the report also shows the consistency in how Perdue Farms aligns its operations with its values of quality, integrity, teamwork and stewardship, continuing to uphold its vision to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products.

“Our goals are ambitious and enterprise-wide for a reason – we want to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products, and we know that kind of trust is hard-earned. That’s why, in our second century as a company, we are not wavering on our promise to create a more sustainable future while also continuing to satisfy our customers and consumers with high-quality, better tasting foods,” said Kevin McAdams, chief executive officer for Perdue Farms. “We only thrive because of our valued teams working in every area of our business, and I am grateful to our more than 20,000 associates and 9,000 farmers and ranchers whose dedication allows us to provide superior quality products that will help raise a better future.”

In addition to reporting on environmental stewardship progress and how the company’s sustainability efforts align with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the report also:

Details the ways Perdue is responsibly contributing to the economic stability of the company and our business partners.

Shows how Perdue acts as a responsible employer, investing in associates’ growth, safety and well-being.

Doubles down on the company’s year-over-year commitment to communities where it does business.

Reinforces the Perdue track record of focusing on the farmer.

Provides an overview of the quality, better-tasting products made across the company’s brands and proteins, highlighting our commitment to no-antibiotics-ever products consumers want.

Transparently reinforces Perdue’s leadership position in responsibly raising animals for food through its rigorous animal care practices and innovations.

The report is available at https://corporate.perduefarms.com/responsibility/ and formatted to showcase report highlights for convenient web access and in an e-book format.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

Attachment