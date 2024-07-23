Global OLED Micro Display Market Set to Attain Valuation of USD 2,561.92 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global OLED micro display market was valued at US$ 356.25 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2,561.92 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 24.51% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The surge in adoption of AR/VR technologies, particularly in gaming and entertainment, has been a significant catalyst, with the number of AR/VR headset shipments expected to reach 34.1 million units by 2028. The automotive industry is emerging as a key growth driver for OLED micro displays, with applications in heads-up displays (HUDs) and smart mirrors. In 2023, 35% of new vehicles are estimated to feature some form of HUD, up from 19% in 2020. This trend is further supported by the increasing integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), with the global ADAS market expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030. The consumer electronics sector also continues to fuel demand, with smartwatch shipments forecast to reach 305 million units by 2025, many of which utilize OLED micro displays.

Despite the positive outlook, challenges persist in the OLED micro display production landscape. Supply chain disruptions have also impacted production, with 67% of manufacturers reporting delays in 2023. However, investments in production capacity are ramping up, with global OLED micro display production capacity expected to increase by 40% in 2024. Technological advancements are also driving the market, with pixel densities now reaching up to 3,000 PPI, and power efficiency improving by 25% compared to 2022 models. As the industry addresses these challenges and capitalizes on emerging opportunities, the OLED micro display market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years.

Key Findings in OLED Micro Display Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,561.92 million CAGR 24.51% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (42.59%) By Product Type Head Mounted Display (64.79%) By Resolution Type HD (54.15%) By Technology AMOLED (83.48%) By Application AR/VR Glasses or Goggles (52.54%) By Industry Vertical Consumer Electronics (32.26%) By Distribution Channel Offline (67.75%) Top Trends Increasing adoption in AR/VR devices, wearables, and automotive head-up displays

Advancements in pixel density, reaching over 4,000 pixels per inch

Integration of QD-OLED technology for improved color and brightness performance Top Drivers Growing demand for high-resolution, energy-efficient displays in consumer electronics

Expansion of OLED technology into professional-grade monitors and larger screens

Investments in R&D for new product technologies and performance improvements Top Challenges Potential for burn-in with static content displayed for extended periods

Competition from other display technologies like QLED and microLED

Reduced demand for certain applications like digital cameras and projectors

Segmental Analysis: The dominance of OLED micro displays in the Head Mounted Display (HMD) market, particularly for AR and VR applications

Head Mounted Displays (HMDs) have emerged as the dominant application for OLED micro display market, capturing 64.79% of the market share. This is due to OLED's superior performance characteristics, including self-emissivity, which allows for lighter, thinner, and more power-efficient displays compared to LCDs. OLEDs offer faster response times, higher pixel densities, and better contrast ratios, making them ideal for VR and AR applications. The global HMD market was valued at $5.8 billion in 2023, with OLED micro displays expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030. By 2024, over 500 million AMOLED screens are projected to be produced annually to meet the demand for VR and AR applications.

In terms of resolution, the HD segment dominates the OLED micro display market with a 54.88% revenue share. This is driven by the demand for high-quality visuals in VR, AR, and wearable technology. The HD resolution offers a balance between image clarity and power efficiency. AMOLED technology leads the market with an 83.48% revenue share, thanks to its superior performance and versatility. AMOLED displays offer higher resolution, better pixel control, and support variable refresh rates of 1Hz-120Hz, making them energy-efficient and suitable for mobile devices.

The AR/VR glasses segment is at the forefront of the OLED micro display market, accounting for over 52.54% of the revenue share. OLED displays provide unmatched image quality with high contrast ratios (up to 1,000,000:1) and vibrant colors, crucial for immersive AR/VR experiences. They also offer fast response times (less than 1 millisecond) and low latency, reducing motion blur and enhancing user comfort. The energy efficiency and compact form factor of OLED micro displays make them ideal for wearable AR/VR devices, potentially saving up to 40% power compared to LCDs and enabling the development of sleeker, more comfortable head-mounted displays.

OLED Micro display Dominance: Consumer Electronics Lead the Charge with Over 32.26% Share

Consumer electronics have emerged as the largest end-users of OLED micro displays, driven by a combination of technological advancements and market demands. The dominance of consumer electronics in this sector is primarily fueled by the increasing adoption of OLED technology in smartphones, smartwatches, televisions, and AR/VR headsets. Consumer electronics account for over 32.26% of the OLED micro display market share, highlighting their significant impact on the industry. This growth is further evidenced by the expected increase in smartphone OLED panel shipments, which are anticipated to reach 624 million units in 2023.

Several key factors are enabling this growth and driving the dominance of consumer electronics in the OLED micro display market. Firstly, OLED technology offers superior image quality with exceptional contrast ratios and color reproduction, making it ideal for high-end displays. The energy efficiency of OLED displays, which consume less power compared to traditional technologies, is another crucial factor. Additionally, the form factor advantages of OLED micro displays, including their thin and lightweight design, make them perfect for portable devices. The flexibility of OLED technology, allowing for curved or folded displays, enables innovative device designs that are particularly appealing to consumers. Fast response times are also crucial, especially for AR/VR applications and gaming, further driving adoption in consumer electronics. The AR/VR headset market, which heavily relies on OLED micro displays, is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 26.48% from 2023 to 2032, indicating a strong future demand. Moreover, the rapid adoption of OLED displays in smartphones and significant investments in new manufacturing facilities for OLED panels are contributing to the technology's dominance in consumer electronics.

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominating OLED Micro Display Market with Revenue Share of 42.59%

The Asia-Pacific region's dominance in the OLED micro display market can be attributed to advanced manufacturing capabilities, a robust supply chain, and significant investments in research and development (R&D). Leading the charge are China, South Korea, and Japan, each playing a pivotal role due to their technological advancements and industrial capacities. In 2023, China produced approximately 45% of the world's OLED micro displays, driven by substantial investments in manufacturing infrastructure and government support in the form of subsidies. South Korea, with a 30% share, has leveraged its expertise in display technology, primarily through industry giants like Samsung and LG Display. Japan, contributing around 15%, continues to innovate with companies like Sony and Panasonic at the forefront.

China's dominance can be attributed to its massive consumer base and significant investments in R&D, which reached $378 billion in 2023. The country has more than 70 OLED manufacturing facilities, with major players such as BOE and CSOT leading production. Additionally, China exported over $6 billion worth of OLED displays in 2023, highlighting its role as a global supplier. South Korea's success hinges on its technological prowess and established market leaders. In 2023, Samsung and LG together accounted for over 60% of the global OLED market, with investments in micro displays reaching $1.5 billion. Furthermore, South Korea's strategic focus on innovation is reflected in its 4.8% of GDP allocation to R&D, one of the highest in the world.

Japan's contribution to the OLED micro display market is backed by its historical strength in electronics and precision engineering. Japanese companies hold more than 20% of the global OLED patents, underlining their innovation capacity. In 2023, Japan invested $150 million in OLED R&D, with a focus on high-resolution and energy-efficient displays. The country's export value of OLED displays stood at $2.8 billion, showcasing its significant role in the global supply chain. Collectively, these factors not only underscore the Asia-Pacific region's dominance in OLED micro display production and consumption but also highlight the strategic importance of continued investment and innovation in maintaining this leadership position.

Top 5 Players Controls Over 46% Revenue Share of Global OLED Micro Display Market

The OLED micro display industry is moderately competitive, with the top five players—Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, eMagin Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and LG Display—collectively holding less than 47% of the market share. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation leads with a revenue share of over 14.55%. This moderate concentration indicates a fragmented market where no single company dominates, allowing for significant competition and innovation. The industry's competitive landscape is shaped by the rapid technological advancements and the diverse applications of OLED micro displays, ranging from consumer electronics to military and defense sectors.

The competitive dynamics of the OLED micro-Display market are further influenced by strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches. For instance, eMagin Corporation was acquired by Samsung in 2023, enhancing its capabilities and market reach. Similarly, Kopin Corporation has leveraged its extensive expertise to secure contracts like the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center, aiming to deliver advanced micro displays for specialized applications. These strategies not only bolster the companies' market positions but also drive innovation and technological advancements, contributing to the overall growth of the OLED micro display market. The industry's expected growth, with a projected CAGR of 24.51% from 2024 to 2032, underscores the potential for new entrants and existing players to expand their market share through continuous innovation and strategic collaborations.

Global OLED Micro Display Market Key Players

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

eMagin Corporation

Fraunhofer Fep

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

JBD Inc.

Kopin Corporation

LG Display Co., Ltd.

MICROOLED Technologies

Nanjing Guozhao Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

SeeYA Technology Corporation (SeeYA Technology)

Seiko Epson Corporation

Semiconductor Integrated Display Technology Co. Ltd. (SIDTEK)

Sony Corporation

Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

WINSTAR Display Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Near to Eye

Head Mounted Display

By Resolution Type

HD

Full HD

By Technology

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED)

White OLED

RGB OLED

By Application

EVFs (Electronic Viewfinders)

AR and VR Glasses/Goggles

Drones

Others

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Media

Entertainment & Sports

Retail

Aerospace & Aviation

Military & Défense

Education

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Direct Distributor



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

